ELM GROVE — Pat Kressin is looking to continue his time on the Elm Grove Village Board after four terms and will face off with newcomer candidates Jennifer Stuckert, Jim Gage, John Schindler and Jim Koleski.
Ahead of the April 5 elections, the candidates answered questions from The Freeman.
What made you decide to run for a seat on the Village Board?
Gage: Maintaining Elm Grove’s autonomy as a village. Keeping Elm Grove a cherished place to live and raise a family. Supporting downtown businesses and residents. Enhancing the business district, by supporting developments, increasing the village’s value to offset the residential tax burden. Keeping emergency services (fire, EMS, dispatch) in Elm Grove.
Koleski: Motivated by the lack of transparency and engagement with the community on the proposed Mandel project and the associated $20M in TIF incentives committed by the village. Development of this size and scope is not appropriate. A strong supporter of the YES vote on the referendum to introduce checks and balances for non-emergency projects greater than $1M.
Kressin: I initially and continue to run for the Village Board out of a belief that everyone should be involved in community service to help others. With my professional background, I am uniquely qualified to help my fellow citizens.
Schindler: I want to serve our community, and help prepare for the challenges our village will face in the coming decades. There are important issues that historically have not received enough attention from our elected officials.
Stuckert: Elm Grove is at a crossroads. The decisions that are made regarding development, finances, taxes and growth planning will have long-term implications. Change and development is essential to keep our community vibrant. Development changes must have broad support from residents and businesses and be scaled to fit the property and neighborhood.
What are some issues facing the district that you think need more attention?
Gage: Improve and maintain the village's charm, while developing businesses and residences in the business district. Roads, bridges, buildings need repair. The downtown needs water. Without future developments, residential taxpayers will assume the burden. Declining volunteerism/staff attrition will potentially lead to contracting fire and EMS with other communities.
Koleski: Over the past 2 weeks I have talked to over 600 residents and some of the issues expressed include: A long-term water solution — not just for the Mandel Project and downtown. Reasonable development is in line with the fabric of the community. Leveraging technology to improve resident services and engagement.
Kressin: Save our downtown — our downtown is in trouble. I will work to extend potable water to our downtown so that properties and businesses can expand and/or be redeveloped. Increasing costs — the village’s expenses continue to outpace the maximum levy limit increase imposed by the state hence we need to increase value through redevelopment to maintain our level of services while supporting EMS and fire services.
Schindler: Many of our roads are in terrible condition. We need a stable funding source for roads and pathways. We need to address the “aging out” of our EMS and fire services, and we need to be sure any new development fits the unique character of our village.
Stuckert: Development of the downtown area so that it meets the needs of our residents and businesses while enhancing the character of Elm Grove. Density of development is a concern. Other challenges include bringing municipal water to downtown, expansion of pathways, and addressing deteriorating roadways in a fiscally responsible manner.
