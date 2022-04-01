Incumbents Monique Henry and Jhawn Newman are taking on three new candidates for the Lake Country School District Board on Tuesday. Peter Maurer, Steve Maurer, and Carol Reise-Schouten are all in the running for four seats on the board.
Peter and Steve Maurer did not respond to multiple requests for answers.
What do you think is the biggest concern for parents in the Lake Country School District?
Henry: The hiring of a new administrator who will be a good fit to continue the highest level of achievement that our families expect and are used to.
Newman: The hiring of a full-time superintendent to fill the vacancy created with the retirement of long-time Superintendent Mark Lichte. Finding an individual who can build upon this legacy and provide leadership to support the best educational experience for the children of our community.
Reise-Schouten: Most recent concerns are primarily COVID-related. Parents want to know their children are safe while still continuing to learn and grow in an environment that fits their needs, whether that is online or in the classroom. I also believe parents have concerns about bullying. Lake Country School does an exceptional job of addressing the issue, but bullying has become prevalent in today's world.
What made you want to run to be a member of the School Board?
Henry: I was asked to apply for a vacated seat three-and-a-half years ago. Having a long connection to the school and a flexible schedule that allowed me to attend the WASB trainings, I believed that I was in the best position to serve the district. The knowledge and experience I gained over the past terms will be valuable with the retirement of our most experienced board member.
Newman: I come from a family that values public service, my father served on the Menomonee Falls School Board for nearly a decade. While I feel a sense of responsibility, I also believe I have a unique background and set of skills that are beneficial for helping guide the school district.
Reise-Schouten: I feel it is important to be involved in the decision-making process of the school in my community. The choices we make as a board affect parents, children, and all members of the community. I want to make sure everyone is represented and that their opinion is considered and heard.
