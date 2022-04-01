HARTLAND — Incumbent Donna Beringer and challenger Tim Evers will face off in the bid for a seat representing Hartland Lakeside in the Arrowhead School District. Incumbent Susan Schultz and challenger Lynn Vogeltanz will face off in the bid for a seat representing North Lake. Incumbent Kent W. Rice and challenger Brandon Miller will face off in the bid for a seat representing Richmond. Incumbent Kim Schubert and challenger Kevin Scott will face off in the bid for a seat representing Swallow. Incumbent Christopher Farris and challenger Tim O’Driscoll will face off in the bid for the At-Large seat.
The Freeman sent out Q&A to candidates. Christopher Farris, Donna Beringer and Kevin Scott didn’t respond before deadline.
Here are the responses we received.
School board races have taken a political tone, what do you think of this?
Evers: All election races have become very political due to individuals trying to put labels on everyone and everything. I remain neutral and focused on academics. Even though politics have entered the race, it has no place in our school or the boards.
Miller: Most everything in this day and age has taken a political tone. I am advocating to keep politics, divisiveness, and discrimination out of our classrooms so our students can focus on learning, and teachers focused on teaching.
O’Driscoll: Political parties have an agenda that is established at the national level and extended to the local level to attempt to gain power and control. School board members should have no hidden political agendas. Candidates should finance their own campaigns, otherwise the cost to run becomes very difficult for a local candidate to finance.
Rice: School boards should focus on students and education. I find it disturbing that political parties are getting involved in non-partisan elections. These positions should be free from partisan influence and participation. There should be no political involvement or funding of school board elections or any other non-partisan positions.
Schubert: The intersection of politics and education has been evident for decades; generally, distinct educational ideology arises from within each political party. It’s in the voting public’s best interest to understand the candidates’ values and alignment when they choose who best will represent them on the school board.
Schultz: Being a member of a school board has always been a non-partisan position, and I believe it should remain that way. As a board member, your main focus should be concerned with focusing on what is best for the school district and its students, teachers, administration and school staff.
Vogeltanz: Unfortunately, it took for the politicalism of elections to bring the much needed attention to community issues. I firmly believe once elected, the candidate must do what is in the best interest of the students and community and not push political agendas.
Why are you running for the board?
Evers: To restore curriculum transparency, fiscal responsibility, and to return the “public” to our public school. As a community member and a parent, I have witnessed many members of the board dismiss the public and instead look towards the superintendent for direction.
Miller: My wife and I have four young children that will soon be entering the Arrowhead School District. I plan to represent my constituents and help shape policy to ensure our students get the best possible education while being prepared for college and beyond.
O’Driscoll: I am running because I want to serve the community by making decisions based on what is best for students, parents and community. Schools should be run at the local level. Arrowhead is a shining star that many schools try to emulate and I want to continue the tradition of excellence.
Rice: I want to continue my service to the community by helping helping to maintain the rich tradition of providing great educational and co-curricular opportunities for the students attending Arrowhead Union High School. AHS is consistently rated one of the top schools in both the state and nationally for academic excellence, advanced placement programs and extracurricular participation.
Schubert: I wish to serve for two main reasons: I want to give back to the school system that so effectively served the needs of my children and family. Importantly, I want to maximize student achievement at Arrowhead, so that our children are best positioned for success and happiness in the future.
Schultz: I am currently serving on the school board as the board clerk. It has been such a privilege to serve on the board and, if reelected, I would hope to continue to work with the students, teaching staff, school employees, and administration to provide the best opportunities for all of our students.
Vogeltanz: When my daughter enrolled in Arrowhead High School last summer, I attended multiple school board meetings to learn about the district. My professional skills and previous board experience would be a strong asset to the board and community.
What is the most pressing issue facing this district?
Evers: Academics are influenced by social opinions, political agendas, and other outside organizations. Parent and community involvement is needed more than ever to approve of what and how our children are being taught.
Miller: We need to ensure a sound, smart, and robust fiscal policy to avoid unpopular future referendums as the Arrowhead District continues to see declining enrollment and COVID-19 relief funds disappear. We also need to address the teacher staffing issue and create a policy to attract more top quality talent to the district.
O’Driscoll: An effective school board member unifies students, parents, teachers, and administrators so that they all work together on a common goal. Their only focus should be to make decisions on what is best for the students. There will be differences of opinion, but we need to respect each other and learn that compromise demonstrates strength.
Rice: The Wisconsin school funding formula including the revenue caps has resulted in AHS receiving substantially less state aid per student than comparably- sized districts. In the meantime, expenses for personnel, transportation, maintenance, and other fixed costs continue to rise. This makes it difficult to continue funding the programs that our community values.
Schubert: The issues facing our district are many, a 50 word limit cannot adequately express. A primary issue arises from concern for inculcation of our children with divisive ideology that is inconsistent with our community’s values. Our school budget and student mental health are also important issues to be addressed.
Schultz: I believe that the most pressing issue facing our district is with regard to how our school district receives its funding from the state. Many districts receive more revenue dollars than others and have for nearly 30 years. Arrowhead High School has been at a disadvantage for being fiscally responsible.
Vogeltanz: Transparency and communication with the current multi-year incumbents has been an ongoing challenge. Change is required to address this issue. It is important to have our elected officials hear from the public. This district has parents and taxpayers that want and need to be engaged in their children’s education.
