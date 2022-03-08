WAUKESHA — The city of Waukesha announced that a 50-year-old man has lost his life and two women are in the hospital with serious life-threatening injuries as a result of the Lambeth Road fire this morning.
According to an updated news release issued by the city of Waukesha around 10 a.m., the name of the man is being withheld while the medical examiner completes the death notification process and a determination is made on the matter and cause of death.
However, the Waukesha Police Department and the Waukesha Fire Department shared the following information about the other residents of the building:
• A female in her 50s remains in the hospital with serious life-threatening injuries
• A female in her 20s remains in the hospital with serious life-threatening injuries
• A male in his 20s remains in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries
• A male in his late 20s remains in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries
• Four other residents were in the building at the time of the fire (two adults and two children) and they were not injured
According to the updated news release, both departments remain on the incident scene working towards a determination on the cause and origin of the fire. The cause of the fire is believed to be non-criminal.
“The Departments reminds all members of the community to check smoke detectors, ensure that all family members have a home fire escape plan, and always close bedroom doors to create a safe place if a fire occurs in the home or business,” the news release included.
Prior reporting
The city previously notified the public of the five injured in the fire. The Waukesha Fire Department was dispatched to the scene at 1:25 a.m. by the Waukesha Fire Dispatch Center.
When fire and police units arrived on scene, there was a working fire on the first floor of a four-unit multi-family residence. According to the release, two residents had jumped out of second story windows prior to their arrival and were immediately aided by the Waukesha Police Department and fire personnel.
Interior rescue and firefighting operations located two additional residents during the search. They were transferred to awaiting ambulances. In total five patients, three adult men and two adult women, were transported to Waukesha Memorial Hospital, according to the release. No firefighters were injured.
The fire was brought under control at 2:03 a.m.
Mutual aid was requested by the department, which resulted in additional personnel arriving from the village of Waukesha, village of Vernon, city of Pewaukee and the city of New Berlin fire departments.