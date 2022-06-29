HARTLAND — Several residents took to the podium to express disappointment over a flag which was displayed in a village trustee’s yard. The comments were made during Monday’s Village Board meeting. According to the residents’ comments, a flag which read “Joe and the hoe gotta go” was on Trustee Tom Truttschel’s yard, which was along the parade route for the Hartland Hometown Celebration, on Sunday. The flag referred to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.
“On Sunday, I was walking to the parade when I was stopped short by a sign and a neighbor’s yard that used a vulgar slur for a woman. I found the owner of the house and told him I found this sign offensive and asked him politely to take it down. He refused, saying it was his property and has that freedom of speech to have whatever sign he wants in his yard,” Courtney Marschalek said.
She asked where the line is.
“If our village is going to allow signs that call women derogatory names, what does that teach everyone, including our kids?” Marschalek said.
Paul Harker-Murray said he believes in free speech and public discourse.
“I believe that public discourse needs to be public and safe and nuanced, and intelligent and thoughtful. I can say anything I want. I can call a black person a n***** but I don’t. I can call a gay man a f***** and I don’t and I can call a woman a wh**, and I don’t. When that sign was up, on my child’s parade route in Hartland, it called the vice president of the United States a wh**. I think that’s wrong,” Harker-Murray said.
Harker-Murray added it is degrading and shallow and stupid.
“You can put up any sign you want in your yard. But the question is should you? Should we not try and find solutions to our differences? Or is the best way to get our political ideology across is to be misogynistic, racist and homophobic? I think not,” he said.
Gabe Lucas said terms like b**** and h** should never be used to describe another person.
“As board members, your actions and words represent the values of our community and set an example of expected behavior for our community members to follow,” Lucas said.
Darcy Sobczak supported the other residents’ comments.
“I did witness the flag and was very discouraged by that. That is what my children see when they go through the parade route. I do think that we want to make our community a good community and we don’t want it to have a bad reputation and it would be really nice if we could stand up for our community. But when we have board members, displaying things like that, it makes it really hard for us to say yeah, no, come live in Hartland. It’s a great community because we have clear evidence that some of the board members do not want to promote that,” Sobczak said.
Trustee responds
Truttschel told The Freeman on Tuesday that on Sunday he was having a gathering and watching the parade in Hartland.
“I was there on my property as a village resident with many friends getting ready to watch the parade. A young lady stopped by and was pointing at the flag that was hanging down from the tree,” he said.
He said the woman was upset and didn’t like the “political satire” on the flag. He said he spoke to her very nicely but told her he appreciated and respected what she was saying and will consider it. He told her that he needed to move on as he had guests waiting.
“She wanted to talk more and I had a lot of people arriving and a lot going on. In no way was I operating as a village trustee but as a village resident at my home,” Truttschel said.
He added he has been married for 33 years to “his awesome wife” and have “three young ladies that I’ve raised.”
”I am very respectful to women. Always have treated women with respect. The approach they have taken to attack me, I don’t understand it. That is what they decided to do. All I can tell you is that I do respect women tremendously and have always felt that way. If you ask anybody in the village of Hartland who knows me over the years I have been here, that has always been my way of treating people. Things just got blown out of context and there was some real vulgarities used by some of the people who came (during the meeting),” Truttschel said.
Village Board President Jeff Pfannerstill told The Freeman on Tuesday: “The village does not regulate free speech on private property. When someone is in their citizen capacity and not in a village capacity it is not something the board can necessarily work on. It would fall into a citizen issue and as I said the board doesn’t regulate freedom of speech on private property.”