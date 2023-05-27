PEWAUKEE — For the third year in a row, the Flags for Heroes fundraising project, run by the Waukesha Sunrise Rotary Club, will display the first round of honorary flags over Memorial Day weekend.
“It’s really honoring people that deserve it and probably wouldn’t be recognized in any way otherwise,” said Greg Hatt, a member of the Flags for Heroes committee.
This year with R& R Insurance, a new site sponsor along with existing partner Heart of America, the flags are displayed on both sides of Hwy 164; along the traditional route on Tower Place and now along the R& R building at the corner of Stone Ridge Drive and 164.
The Machine Shed, Wildwood Lodge, Thunder Bay Grille and the Holiday Inn Express are also site sponsors for the display.
The purpose of the project is to give businesses and individuals the opportunity to sponsor a hero with an American flag flown four times a year on Memorial Day, Flag Day, the 4th of July and on Labor Day for three to five days, depending on the holiday weekend.
This year is Waukesha resident Lora Pugh-Collins’ third year sponsoring a flag. Her dad was a World War ll Veteran who was proud of his service and always participated in parades with the legion when he could. “I just thought it was a nice way to honor him and keep up with the Memorial Day tradition,” she said. Pugh-Collins describes the flags display as an inspiring scene and she has seen it every year since the project started.
“To me, it’s a huge undertaking for the Rotary Club to set up all those flags four times a year,” said Pugh-Collins. “I think it’s a big project, and I really commend the Rotary for what they’re doing.”
In the heart of the pandemic, the Waukesha Sunrise Rotary Club took the time to reflect on the unique heroes in everyone’s life. “We just thought, we’ve got people every day, first responders, a lot of other folks in health care and elsewhere that really stepped up during the pandemic,” said Hatt. “Everybody’s got those kinds of heroes that are in their lives that have changed them or touched them in some way.”
It costs $50 to have a flag flown during the four holidays, and the flag will include both the sponsor’s and the honoree’s name. The flags are three feet by five feet on an eight-foot pole inserted one foot into the anchors to ensure stability in bad weather, said Hatt.
Bill Lentz is a partner with Andaloro, Smith & Krueger. Last year was Lentz’s first sponsoring a flag under the business. This year he is sponsoring two flags under his own name to honor his father-in-law and his father who both served in World War II.
“They both served their country, but certainly, just by their mentoring and being fathers, I think that would be the hero to me,” said Lentz. “Here’s something that I think everybody, no matter their political stance, can get behind. It’s just honoring the country and honoring those who have fought for the country.” The club is still looking for more sponsors this year, but according to Hatt, they have already paid for all of the flags and everything they receive this year will go into their charitable fund.
“Any money that we take in for the flag donations, whether it’s a small business sponsor or from an individual, nothing gets done with that except it being applied to other charitable works,” said Hatt.
For more information and to purchase a flag or to honor or support as a business sponsor, visit https://bit.ly/439v058.