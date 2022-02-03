HARTLAND — Village police used at least two flashbang grenades and a gas irritant to apprehend an axe-wielding man inside a Hartridge Drive home early Sunday morning.
According to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday in Waukesha County Circuit Court, Victor Lucero, 33, has been charged with stalking while armed with a dangerous weapon, misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct while armed with a dangerous weapon, criminal trespass and failure to comply with officers.
All the charges carry domestic abuse modifiers.
Court documents indicate Lucero allegedly broke into the home around 2:30 a.m. after arguing with a woman who lived there. She and several other residents hid in a locked room and contacted police, authorities said.
When police arrived, they said it was unclear whether Lucero remained inside the house or if he had taken to the streets. As a result, a shelter-in-place order was issued for the area.
That order was lifted later in the morning.
Police said they attempted to call Lucero’s cellphone but were unable to make contact. Lucero then allegedly called the woman and informed her he was inside and armed with an axe.
Court records indicate he said police either had to shoot him or leave.
To amass more resources and manpower, Hartland police said they contacted the Suburban Critical Incident Team for assistance. Authorities continued to attempt negotiations with Lucero, according to the complaint; contact was also maintained with the woman hiding inside.
Backup from the SCIT arrived and police said they moved in to remove all victims from the house, according to court records. An armored vehicle was parked below a second-story window, according to the criminal complaint, to allow their escape around 4:45 a.m.
With the victims out of the house, police said a flash-bang grenade was deployed into the home, but the grenade did not render a response from Lucero. About an hour after the first grenade was deployed, police said another canister was sent through a second-story window where they suspected Lucero to be located.
Lucero did not emerge from the residence, police said. He allegedly continued to resist police orders to exit and surrender.
Just before 7 a.m., court documents indicate Hartland Police Chief Torin Misko authorized officers to use irritant gas to flush out Lucero. The gas was deployed into a second-story room where police said they now knew Lucero to be.
Minutes later, at 7:03 a.m., Lucero allegedly exited the house and was taken into custody.
If found guilty on all charges, Lucero faces more than 17 years imprisonment and $56,000 in fines.
He is due in court Feb. 4.