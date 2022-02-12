Former alderwoman, county supervisor’s case bound over for trial

WAUKESHA — A Waukesha County court commissioner listened to testimony from a Walworth County detective in the criminal case against former Waukesha alderwoman and county supervisor Kathleen Cummings, who is facing seven felony charges for allegedly lying about her residence in her declarations of candidacy and nomination papers. Ultimately, the case was bound over for trial Friday.
Background
On Nov. 9, the seven felony charges were filed against Cummings related to allegedly lying about her residency and not residing in one of her elected districts, including five felony charges of false swearing- government setting and two charges of election fraudfalsify nomination papers.
Cummings resigned from her elected positions Nov. 7.
According to the criminal complaint, a detective reviewed documents that showed Cummings was allegedly residing at a house on Downing Drive, located in District 10 in Waukesha, rather than a house on Roberta Avenue, which is in District 9, the district where she was elected as an alderwoman. The addresses are approximately less than half a mile away from each other.
According to the criminal complaint, the investigation began in April when Walworth County Detective Troy Pagenkopf, who testified at Cummings’ hearing Friday, reviewed documents provided by City Administrator Kevin Lahner regarding Cummings’ residency. Pagenkopf investigated the allegations and found additional evidence in the case.
According to the complaint, the two residences are owned by Cummings’ husband — the Roberta Avenue home was purchased in 1978 and the Downing Drive home in 2012. The detective found that billing cycles at the Roberta Avenue address showed little to no water usage, as well as electric usage, after fall of 2012, according to the complaint.
A mailman told the detective that he delivered mail to Cummings from 2010 to 2016 and allegedly said there was no way Cummings lived at the Roberta Avenue address and that it appeared she was a 'hoarder,' according to the complaint. According to the complaint, search warrants were executed on both the Roberta Avenue and the Downing Drive properties, which were both found to be “littered with garbage.”
Thursday hearing
Prior to the preliminary hearing Friday morning, a motion hearing was held before a Walworth County judge on Thursday. Cummings’ attorney, Donna Kuchler, laid out her arguments in support of dismissing all of the charges against Cummings — both in a motion to dismiss and a subsequent brief in support of a motion to dismiss. The state laid out their arguments against the motion to dismiss in a filing as well, and arguments were heard by Walworth County Circuit Court Judge Phillip Koss. Ultimately, the motion was denied.
Preliminary hearing
At the preliminary hearing Friday, Pagenkopf, a 10-year detective, provided testimony on behalf of Walworth County Assistant District Attorney Andrew Herrmann and was cross-examined by Kuchler.
Pagenkopf reiterated some of the evidence that was collected, including utility usage at both properties; information from a postal service employee; information from a neighbor of Cummings; and observations from search warrants executed at both homes. He also said investigators did surveillance on both homes and that they never saw Cummings reside in the Roberta home during that time.
Kuchler cross-examined Pagenkopf, and asked if both homes he would consider to be “hoarding homes,” and he agreed. She also questioned if he had evidence as to which residence Cummings took showers at or did her laundry at; he said he did not. She also questioned testimony that there was no outgoing mail from the Roberta address — asking if he also investigated if there was outgoing mail at the Downing property, about which he said he did not receive an answer from the postal service.
Herrmann ultimately said, based on Pagenkopf’s testimony, that there was probable cause in the case and argued that the state has met their burden of proof. Kuchler argued for the case to be dismissed — arguing that there was not enough evidence in the case. Kuchler argued that there are no specific requirements that one must spend a certain amount of time at their property and that just because Cummings spends less time at an address doesn’t mean it is not considered her residence.
Court Commissioner Kevin Costello found there was reasonable evidence to believe that a felony has occurred in the case and it was bound over for trial.