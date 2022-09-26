PEWAUKEE — On Sept. 7, Anna Ismailova, her husband Euguene Borys, their two daughters and soon-to-be-born son, arrived from Ukraine in Pewaukee Lake under the sponsorship of Jennifer Raml, a former work colleague of Ismailova’s from 12 years ago, and her husband, Timothy Raml.
On Feb. 24, Ismailova woke up at 5 a.m., in Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine, to a call from a friend, asking a short question: “Are you awake?”
“At that moment I realized something was going wrong,” said Ismailova. Just one hour later, the family heard the sound of airplanes and bombs. They witnessed smoke from the airport that Russian troops had just been bombed, 500 meters away from their home.
Unprepared, Ismailova found herself pregnant, with two children and in the midst of a war.
“It was just a terrible day because we hadn’t been prepared for that. It was just like from a scary movie,” said Ismailova.
With supermarkets closed and ATMs unusable, the family had no choice but to pack their belongings and move to shelter in the ground level production facility of their business, Nursery Décor. The family slept on mats, in sleeping bags, taking shelter for one whole day and night. Shortly thereafter, they moved further west to Ismailova’s grandmother’s home.
Though a program was made available in April called Uniting for Ukraine, providing U.S. sponsorship for Ukrainian citizens to stay in the U.S. for two years, Ismailova had hopes that the war would soon end. She initially declined help from Raml, who had reached out to her in concern.
But when cities were randomly being bombed too close for comfort, and for no reason, said Ismailova, she quickly realized she needed to get her family out.
“I’ve seen so many brave women who gave birth in a bomb shell, and I’m really proud of them,” said Ismailova. “But having a chance to make it different, I would prefer to give birth in a safe place. We decided to come over here and see how it goes.”
Arrival
Owning several properties in the village of Pewaukee, Raml and her husband were a month away from vacating their last rental home, which they had renovated. Upon Ismailova’s request of sponsorship from the Pewaukee couple, Raml moved swiftly to welcome the family to the U.S.
“We just happened to be in a position where we could help this family get on their feet, and let them live in the house rent-free to help them get established,” said Raml.
The pledge to sponsor the family through Uniting for Ukraine was amazingly simple to Raml’s surprise, and within two weeks of submitting her supplication for sponsorship, Ismailova’s family was approved.
The colleagues met in 2010 when Ismailova came to Chicago from Ukraine through a global internship program. She worked with Raml at Applus Technologies Inc. with Raml, who was the company’s chief of staff. Ismailova worked as an intern for 18 months before moving back to Ukraine.
The two clicked instantly and kept in touch for 12 years.
“I never expected her generosity like that when I asked her to be a sponsor,” said Ismailova. “I never expected from her to give us a house.”
When Ismailova, her husband, her eight-year-old daughter Yeva Borys and four-year-old daughter Emili Borys arrived to the Pewaukee home, the house was equipped with two twin beds, books, dolls, towels, kitchen wear and other housing items.
Prior to the family’s arrival, Raml put out a donation link and received over 400 emails and messages from community members offering and donating to Ismailova’s family.
Yeva and Emili had bikes and scooters before they arrived, people bought them toys and others donated furniture. The donation link Raml made on her own for the family raised $1,350.
“It was really rewarding because they are happy to be where they are,” said Raml. “I’m really happy for them.”
Business back home
Though well-established in Pewaukee, Ismailova and her husband are struggling with finances as they continue to pay their employees from their business back home.
Nursery Décor, with all Ukraine-made products consisting of Advent calendars, pillow coverings, hand-stiched embroidery, nursery décor and more, was started by the couple six years ago with the plan to hire single moms.
“For them, it’s very important to find a job that is part-time or full-time, but still a flexible schedule,” said Ismailova. “There is no chance for us to quit them now or let them go, but we are really very short in sales.”
With the bulk of their sales previously coming from Ukraine, the couple is having trouble keeping the business going. However, Raml is determined to help Nursery Décor rise again. The couple has always used Etsy to reach U.S. and U.K. customers. Sales through the online site have also gone down due to the shipping costs and slower delivery from Ukraine.
Money raised from the donation link will be put towards paying their employees and bills and taxes on their business.
Though the family doesn’t have definite future plans right now, they are working towards buying a car, receiving their work authorization to gain full independence and finding a doctor to welcome their third child in November.
“Jennifer was always kind to me,” said Ismailova. “But you know, there is something different between kindness and real generosity.”
To view Ismailova’s business on Etsy visit https://www.etsy.com/shop/Kikakids and https://www.etsy.com/shop/Baidyky.