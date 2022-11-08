WAUKESHA — Republican Tom Michalski beat out Democrat Sarah Harrison for representative to Wisconsin Assembly District 13 during Tuesday’s election. The district covers parts of Waukesha and Milwaukee counties
Michalski is a former Waukesha County supervisor and Elm Grove firefighter. Michalski had 17,842 or 57.8% of votes followed by Harrison with 13,009 or 42.1 %. There were 25 write-ins.
“Thank you for your support. I look forward to representing our district proudly in Madison,” Michalski posted on Facebook.
Michalski said his approach to enhancing the business climate in Wisconsin is evident by looking at the items that the Republican Legislature passed and Gov. Tony Evers vetoed, like the Personal Property Tax on businesses.
“I’d also look at state agencies, like the Department of Safety and Professional Services, which has a history of being slow in getting workers the necessary licenses,” he said.
A common argument has been how should history be taught in schools.
Michalski said he is sympathetic to including other points of view when teaching history.
“Teaching history from today’s point of view (presentism) using today’s science or morals is inappropriate. People in the past deserve our sympathetic respect, for surviving and getting us where we are now. Today (as in the past), we are all acting on the best information available. I would ask for the same respect from the people twenty (50 or 100) years in the future,” he said.
Michalski spoke about how to prevent crimes such as the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack from happening again. He said the rising crime rate is partly due to “the judges and prosecutors refusing to hold criminals accountable. “Specifically, the Waukesha Christmas Parade would not have happened had the accused been held for previous (and recent) acts of violence.”
Michalski said he would support reforms that keep violent criminals from being released early or released on low-bail amounts.
“Law enforcement needs and deserves our support. Recently I voted for an across-the-board $3/hr raise for all the sheriff’s deputies in Waukesha County. I will continue to support law enforcement,” he said.
All results are unofficial until canvassed.
|Candidate
|# of votes
|% of votes
|Tom Michalski
|17,842
|57.8%
|Sarah Harrison
|13,009
|42.1%
|Write in
|25
|0.1%
|Total Votes
|30,876
100% of precincts reporting