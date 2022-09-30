WAUKESHA — The trial against Darrell Brooks Jr. is set to begin Monday. This comes after Brooks withdrew his request for an insanity plea and requested to represent himself in court. Former Waukesha County District Attorney Paul Bucher said he expects chaos in the trial and for prosecutors to dismiss some charges.
Brooks, 40, is accused of driving his SUV through the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade route, killing six people and injuring dozens. He is charged with 77 crimes, including six counts of homicide by the use of a dangerous weapon and dozens of counts of recklessly endangering safety.
“I wouldn’t be surprised to see the government move to remove dozens and dozens of counts and try to get to the guts of this case, which is the six counts of first-degree that he’s looking at life in prison,” Bucher said. “I’m not trying to denigrate the other ones, but you gotta reassess your position, what’s the goal in this case? The goal in this case, as a prosecutor, would be to put him away for the rest of his natural life and how can you accomplish that with minimizing the trauma on the victims and the children in this case.”
Without defense attorneys to represent him, Brooks could address the jurors and witnesses himself, which could be traumatizing for victims, said Bucher, who currently works as a defense attorney.
“I believe the government should probably now reassess its position as to how it’s going to do this case,” Bucher said. “I think the government will pivot and take a look at this case because you don’t want to put on kids, I mean a lot of these (witnesses) are kids, with this sociopath trying to cross-examine them and further damage these children’s psyche, right?”
As a result, prosecutors may have to talk to victims about dismissing charges, which he said are very hard conversations, but might be in the best interest of the community after these developments in the case, according to Bucher.
Impact of political ads
The National Republican Senatorial Committee and Senate Leadership Fund recently came out with political advertisements against Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes that use footage from the Christmas parade.
Bucher said these ads will have an impact on the case regarding jury bias, but Brooks likely won’t be able to succinctly explain that to the jury for his benefit.
Throughout his career, Bucher has never worked on cases where political advertisements were a major factor.
“I’m not sure how big of an issue it is, but it’s an issue that should be addressed,” Bucher said. “But since (Brooks) made a foolish decision to try and go this on his own, he doesn’t have a leg to stand on.”
Brooks as a ‘sovereign citizen’
In a previous hearing, Brooks said “It is me exercising my right to defend myself, to represent myself as a sovereign citizen. So essentially this matter today would be me appearing by special appearance.”
“Sovereign citizen” is a phrase commonly understood to describe people who maintain that courts have no jurisdiction over them or believe they are exempt from the law, but Bucher said Brooks saying this has no legal impact on the case.
“It’s a bunch of junk, garbage, meaningless, has no impact whatsoever,” Bucher said.
Heading into the trial, Bucher said that people might have lost or could lose confidence in the justice system as a result of this case.
“(People should expect) chaos, making fun of the system, making it a mockery of justice, and I’m afraid that the community at large, if they haven’t already come away with this feeling because of this guy’s antics, that they’re gonna walk away thinking the justice system is a joke,” Bucher said. “I think that they already think that, even without Brooks, I think now is not a really good time for the justice system or law enforcement. ... I hope they walk away thinking ‘you know, as imperfect as our system is, it worked.’”