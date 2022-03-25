WAUKESHA — The former clerk for the village of Eagle will receive a citation over her role in the matter that led to a criminal charge against her counterpart in the Town of Eagle regarding how the candidates appeared on the ballot in the 2021 spring election.
Waukesha County District Attorney Susan Opper said this week that she will issue a citation against Kelly Jones, the former Eagle village clerk, for disorderly conduct.
On Friday, Lynn Pepper, the clerk for the Town of Eagle, resigned from her job the same morning she entered a no-contest plea to a count of electioneering. Pepper was charged with the misdemeanor last week Wednesday after she told Jones to pick papers with candidates’ names out of a hat or cup to determine their order on the ballot for the spring 2021 local election. Jones reported to authorities that Jones directed her to pick the candidate names on papers torn or folded or wrinkled in a drawing that was supposed to be random, with Pepper telling her the sequence of the names she picked will be the order they would appear on the ballot.
Pepper admitted she might have made a comment to that effect in jest, the complaint against her said.
Jones had resigned her office before the charge against Pepper was filed.
Opper said this week a citation for disorderly conduct will be sent to Jones. “She will be cited for disorderly conduct. I am unsure of the amount of the forfeiture but I generally expect it to be between $200-300,” Opper said in an email to The Freeman. “She is being cited because of her role in the electioneering. Clerk Pepper told her to do it, and she went along with it.”
The Freeman was unable to locate a number for Jones, with an employee saying one was not on hand at Eagle Village Hall and Eagle Village President Richard Spurrell saying he did not feel comfortable providing a personal phone number without permission.
Opper said Jones did not have an attorney representing her; both Waukesha County Clerk Meg Wartman and a representative of the Wisconsin Municipal Clerks Association said they had only a village hall number for Jones.
When asked for a reaction to Jones being cited, Spurrell said in a voicemail, “There is no Village Board matter here that I know of. I have not been contacted by any investigator or the D.A. to say there was an issue with the village at any point. So until I hear from that aspect, I would simply say this is not a Village Board matter.”
Paul Bucher, defense attorney for Lynn Pepper, said he was shocked that Jones was to receive a citation when his client was charged with a crime and threatened with a felony.
“I have great respect for District Attorney Opper. I’ve been in that situation. This is not an indictment of her at all,” said Bucher, himself a former Waukesha County district attorney. “I just thought what’s good for the goose is good for the gander, you know?”
Pepper last week was fined $379 and sentenced to serve 30 days in the county Huber jail. Bucher this week filed a notice of intent to pursue postconviction relief on her behalf.
He said Thursday it would come in the form of a motion for reconsideration, given new information he’s received about Pepper’s health and that of one of her family members.
“It certainly will deal with some alternatives we feel might be appropriate based upon some health conditions I didn’t know about at that point in detail but I am getting more information on it,” he said.