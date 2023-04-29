HARTLAND — A former Hartland-Lakeside School Board member accused of using his father’s address on his candidacy documents while residing in a different municipality pleaded not guilty on Thursday.
John Harter, 28, was charged in Waukesha County Court with three counts of election fraud falsify voter registration. He appeared in court on Thursday and pleaded not guilty. A $1,000 signature bond was signed. His next court date is May 22.
The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department received a complaint that Harter, who at the time was on the Hartland-Lakeside board, didn’t live in the school district.
Harter’s Declaration of Candidacy and campaign finance statement listed an address on Lakeside Drive in Pewaukee and both were signed by Harter, indicating that he met the residency and voting qualifications for his candidacy for the board, the complaint said.
John Harter’s father, Tom Harter, lives at the Lakeside Drive home, which is actually in the Town of Delafield.
The legal qualifications for becoming a school board member state a candidate must reside in the school district for at least 28 consecutive days at the time of filing the required documents.
The detective checked the Wisconsin Department of Transportation records on John Harter, which revealed his home address to be an apartment in Brookfield. Both of Harter’s vehicles’ titles had the Brookfield address listed, the complaint said.
Brookfield is not in the Hartland-Lakeside School District.
Harter said he has a temporary address on file, and he uses it for child custody arrangements. He said he leased his apartment in Brookfield for three years and it is the halfway point to his work and the residence on Lakeside Drive, the complaint said.
Harter also told the detective he spends about five to 10 nights per month at the apartment in Brookfield and the other 20-25 days on Lakeside Drive.
Harter was asked about the WisDOT records that show his address as the Brookfield apartment and he said those were incorrect, the complaint said.
Tom Harter, John Harter’s father, is also on the Lakeside-Hartland School Board. His present term runs through April of 2024. He was formerly the board president, but resigned from that position in March.
Tom told the detective he has lived at the Lakeside Drive address for 24 years and it is in the Town of Delafield but has a Pewaukee mailing address, the complaint said.
Tom was told by the detective that records showed John doesn’t sleep at the house on Lakeside Drive. He was asked if the detective was wrong about that. Tom said the majority of the time John was not there, the complaint said.
Tom said John is usually at his Brookfield address and that John was on the school board at the time. He added John doesn’t actually sleep at the residence on Lakeside Drive, the complaint said.
The board secretary told the detective that she takes in candidacy paperwork and registration but there is no verification of the address or information.
John Harter resigned from the Hartland-Lakeside School Board on April 5.