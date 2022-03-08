WAUKESHA — Former Lieutenant Gov. Margaret Farrow died on Tuesday surrounded by her loved ones.
Her son, Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow said in a statement:
“I feel fortunate and blessed to have been raised by one of my personal heroes,” Paul Farrow said.
Margaret Farrow was a lifelong public servant with experience spanning nearly fifty years. She began her public service career on the Elm Grove Board of Appeals to village president. Farrow represented Waukesha County in the State Assembly, then the State Senate, before becoming Wisconsin’s first female Lieutenant Governor.
She lead various boards, committees, commissions, and task forces through 2021.
“She was a trailblazer. Not only because of her significant positions as a woman in what was very much a man’s world at the time, but because of the way she stood up for all of the people of our community and our state to represent their best interests for decades.
"Mom leaves behind a legacy of promoting the values that make us all better citizens and better people. Her values, her conviction, and her strength have inspired me in my life and my career as I strive to serve our community to a degree that honors her.
"I can’t state enough how lucky I am to be Margaret Farrow’s son and how much I will miss her,” Paul Farrow said.