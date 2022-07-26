WAUKESHA — Former president Donald Trump will be visiting Waukesha ahead of the primary election on Aug. 9.
Trump will hold a rally on Aug. 5 at 7 p.m. at the Waukesha County Fairgrounds 1000 Northview Rd.
Trump will “deliver remarks in support of Tim Michels for Governor of Wisconsin and the entire Wisconsin Trump Ticket,” according to the Save America website.
Yesterday, the Republican Party of Waukesha County announced the results of a straw poll they conducted over the five days of the Waukesha County Fair. According to the RPWC poll, Rebecca Kleefisch led with 90 votes or 49%. Tim Michels had 75 votes or 41%. Tim Ramthun came in with 19 votes or 10%.
Tickets for the event are available here.