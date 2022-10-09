OKAUCHEE — Aye Jaye was a consummate performer who always enjoyed making people’s days, in and out of makeup. Aye Jaye, who was born Alexei Jankowski, is remembered for portraying Ronald McDonald around the world in addition to other stage and film work. The former longtime Okauchee resident died on Sept. 9 at 83 years old.
His performing lineage came from his parents who came from the Soviet Union as performers. His daughter, Zsajsha Jaye, said her father’s parents were flower peddlers and on the carnival midway. Aye Jaye’s mom ran the high striker or a strength tester for many years.
“My father’s father died when he was 11. At that time they had many children in the family. As a widow they basically gave him to a family who was a carnival family,” Zsajsha Jaye said.
He went to work with them on the Badger State Show, which was a carnival that traveled in the Midwest. His love of performing came from taking part in the 10-in-1 show, where there are 10 performing acts.
One day the man who tries to get people to attend a show, known as the talker, provided Aye Jaye with a life-changing opportunity.
“The talker on the midway was one day passed out drunk and as a young boy my father had heard the pitch a hundred thousand times. He knew it. He took that opportunity to pick up the microphone and invite everyone to step right up,” she said.
Zsajsha Jaye’s father often told her, and her sister Z’dra, that moment of hearing his voice over the loudspeaker was the moment he realized what he was destined to do.
Aye Jaye performed as a clown while growing up and did many parades and other shows such as local television show “Kids Klub” on WTMJ. He served his country while still performing, with his service in the Vietnam War from 1962-1964. He was active in local theater and the U.S. Army’s theater group, entertaining fellow soldiers. He legally changed his name to Aye Jaye after his time in the army to better fit his career.
“He used to say his former name didn’t fit on the side of a drum while performing,” Zsajsha Jaye said.
Aye Jay was active as well in the stand-up comedy scene in the greater Wisconsin area as an adult. His career took off and he was doing speaking gigs for American Airlines and United.
A man named Frankie Little, who sold newspapers in Milwaukee, told Aye Jaye about an audition for a clown in the early 1960s, but unknown to him it was for Ronald McDonald.
“He was told he got the part but asked what the part was for. It really started from there,” Zsajsha Jaye said.
Performing meant the world to him. Her father used to say he would rather die in greasepaint than push a pencil or clock in.
His hard work paid off and made it a career. Aye Jaye was promoted in 1965 to International Boss Clown in charge of hiring, writing for and training other Ronalds around the world.
As the McDonald’s mascot he made appearances at the White and Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, among other exciting gigs. He got to play golf with comedic legend Bob Hope and met the Queen of England.
Aye Jaye met his wife of 36 years, Annie, at the 1984 Summer Olympics while she was playing Sam the Olympic Eagle in Los Angeles. Annie Jaye worked for McDonald’s and was her husband’s assistant.
“He always said he lost his greatest assistant the day he asked her to marry him,” Zsajsha Jaye said.
He lived in Okauchee in the 1970s and was a member of the fire department, becoming head of the diving and rescue team and lieutenant of ladders, according to his daughter.
His children and wife had a part in performing during Summerfest and other comedy clubs through the years.
“He coached my magic career. I was a young junior magician and I did a lot of competitions in my early teens. My sister had been his assistant for his magic act in Los Angeles,” Zsajsha Jaye said.
One authentic clown
For Aye Jaye, nothing was challenging about being a clown. If he was in makeup, he and his children would stop to visit children’s hospitals regardless if they were a Ronald McDonald House or not.
“It was never hard for him. It was probably hard for him to take off the greasepaint. Even when he took it off ... he was always on,” Zsajsha Jaye said.
When the family would go to a restaurant he would always have a magic trick handy in his pocket. He always had a joke on standby to make someone’s day better.
“He was always entertaining everybody,” Annie Jaye said.
Twenty-five years ago Aye Jaye hung up his yellow suit with the M monogram on it. After that he continued to perform, entertain and speak to audiences. He wrote “The Golden Rules of Schmoozing” in 1998, which helped increase his speaking engagements.
His daughter revealed her father never learned to read or write. It was Annie Jaye who transcribed the book from an audio recording of her husband.
The book was about the practice of treating each others well. Zsajsha said her father was very kind in addition to being a great performer and entertainer.
“He always wanted to make people laugh and smile. If someone had a very unique laugh he would love that and want them in the audience,” Zsajsha said.
It was Aye Jaye’s authenticity that made him a special performer and friend. He believed in building relationships with everyone around him.
“They always say comedy comes from great loss and sadness. His sister died when she was 16 years old from cancer. A year after that his father had drank himself to death and passed away when he was 11,” Zsajsha said.
A lot of times when children experience great sadness, they propel that into making others laugh, according to Aye Jaye’s daughter.
He also wanted to find happiness in starting a family, which he did later in life.
“I want him to be remembered as the greatest showman,” she said.