WAUKESHA — Echo Glen School, built in 1924, was a three-room school on Guthrie Road in Waukesha, near where Minooka Park is now. The school has since been demolished, but the sixth-grade class of 1968-69 still remembers of a year of jokes, music, learning and their favorite teacher, Dale Heinen.
“You know how you can just remember those great memories and that it was a good year? That’s how that class was,” said Colleen Christensen, a student in the sixth-grade class.
On Wednesday, 53 years later, the class held a surprise reunion to thank Heinen for his work in education and the impact he left on them, some of the students having pursued education careers of their own, saying they were inspired by him.
“(The surprise was) overwhelming. It was simply wonderful,” said Heinen, 81, who still refers to the former students as “kids.”
Of the 25 students in the sixth-grade class, 12 came to the reunion at The Steaming Cup in downtown Waukesha; five students who couldn’t make it wrote letters to Heinen. Rexanne Ruther Prom, one of the students who organized the event, was grateful for the turnout.
Students in Heinen’s class said that he was an encouraging teacher who made them feel safe and secure. This was the first time many of the students had a young man as a teacher. Prom said she remembers how Heinen treated the boys and the girls in the class equally.
Michelle Ademite Berscheid said as a sixthgrader she was shy and previously had bad experiences with teachers.
“Personally, (he made me feel) that I have something to offer, that I’m worthwhile,” Ademite Berscheid said.
She went on to a career in education, working in a Minnesota program called Early Childhood Family Education; she said that her experiences with Heinen inspired her to do this. She appreciated that Heinen understood each student had their own learning style.
“Every parent and every child that I interact with are their own unique self and they all have worth, something to bring to the class, to the world,” Ademite Berscheid said. “Mr. Heinen definitely did that.”
The students said that a core memory of Heinen was his sense of humor and ability to make class fun. He would tease the class about being Packers fans as he was a fan of the Colts, which were in Baltimore at the time.
“My twin brother pretended he threw up in the aisle of the classroom and Mr. Heinen thought it was real, it was fake vomit of course,” Ruther Prom said. “We were all giggling. He said he told that story throughout his whole career.”
In addition to teaching, Heinen was the “head teacher,” kind of like a principal, of Echo Glen School, as well as the janitor.
“I ran to get the sawdust and a broom,” he said.
Christensen also went into education; she said that making class educational and entertaining is something that she got from Heinen’s class.
“I wanted to be able to have fun in the classroom and still make sure my students had that epiphany moment when they totally understood a lesson,” said Christensen, who worked as a sign language interpreter for preschool to 12th graders in Waukesha for 20 years.
Heinen, originally from Cedar Grove, attended a one-room school where he enjoyed helping the younger students. This sparked his interest in education, he said.
The students presented Heinen with a plaque to thank him. Heinen retired in 1999 after working in education for 37 years, serving as principal of five Waukesha elementary schools, in addition to Echo Glen.
History of Echo Glen School
The story of Echo Glen School began in 1845 when the right to form School District Number 9 was granted. In 1845, Waukesha was known as Prairieville and was part of Milwaukee County. It was not uncommon for students at this school to see Indigenous people walking the roads, according to documents from the Waukesha County Historical Society.
In 1859, the original schoolhouse burned down and a red wooden building took its place. The school burned down again in 1924 and a larger building replaced it. This is when the school was named Echo Glen. This building was updated over the years with electricity and heating, historical society records show. In 1954, there was an addition to the school, which created the building that Heinen taught in — a two-story brick building with a bomb shelter in the basement.