WAUKESHA — Jennifer Payne, formerly known as Jim Payne, was known for having a passion for social justice and improving communities. Payne, 75, became the first Waukesha city administrator around 2000. Payne died on Aug. 19 after a short battle with cancer. Payne and spouse Karen MacFarland Payne lived in Rio Rancho, N.M.
Payne lived a full life, both personally and professionally. After graduating from high school, Payne enlisted in the Air Force and served for four years.
While in the Air Force Payne was trained as a radio ground operator with a long stint in the middle of the Atlantic in the Azores, Portugal, and was honorably discharged with the rank of sergeant. Payne enjoyed a long and successful career of 35 years in city administration/management.
Waukesha County Supervisor Larry Nelson said he was very pleased to work with Payne when Nelson was an alderman and mayor. He said they worked well together and Payne did a great job on the city budget. Payne was hired by then-Mayor Carol Lombardi.
“What I heard, before we had a city administrator, was the Common Council was meeting until 2 a.m. to argue about how many paper clips each department got. As city administrator, Payne helped move Waukesha to the 21st century and to have a more professionally run city government. Payne did an excellent job overseeing all the department directors,” Nelson said.
Nelson added Payne left a “lasting legacy” and the city was fortunate to have an excellent number of city administrators after Payne left in 2007. He said the people who succeeded Payne have kept the city running professionally.
Payne was credited with being involved in the creation of the Clarke Hotel. When Nelson was elected mayor in 2006, the building was described as the worst building in downtown Waukesha. Nelson said he along with Payne, Steve Crandell and Lori Luther worked together to come up with plan that used tax incremental financing to make the boutique hotel a reality. Thanks to Payne and others, new businesses were launched in the area. Nelson added many of the new business owners said the remodeling of the building was the catalyst for the decision to bring their businesses to downtown Waukesha. Payne also led efforts to build the city’s first skate park.
“The city of Waukesha owes Payne a debt of gratitude,” He said.
Waukesha County Board Supervisor Darryl Enriquez remembered Payne as an easygoing, friendly and generous person. When Enriquez was a journalist he covered Waukesha and Franklin, where Payne served as an administrator.
“Payne gained a reputation for bringing new developments into both of those communities,' Enriquez said.
One of Payne’s accomplishments in Franklin was redeveloping the South 27th Street. corridor. Enriquez added how Payne oversaw the emergence of the Clarke Hotel from the ruins of a condemned rental property. Payne came back to Waukesha a few years ago to see what downtown Waukesha had become and to have drinks with Enriquez at the Clarke Hotel. Payne couldn’t conceal the pride of having lent a hand in the downtown redevelopment.
Payne was a great fan of the Green Bay Packers and often spoke long-distance with Enriquez about games and the future of the team.
‘Warm, genuine and caring’
In 2020, at the age of 73, Jim surprised his family by coming out as Jennifer, a transgender woman.
“After nearly a lifetime, it was wonderful for her family and friends to get to know her as Jennifer. It was a gift that she was able to end her life as the person she had always been,” Payne’s son, Nicholas Payne, said.
Payne’s passions were many. “She was a strong advocate for social justice. A lifelong Green Bay Packer fan and season ticket holder, one of Jennifer’s great pleasures was cheering on her Pack,” Nicholas said.
He described his dad as very caring, understanding and always had wise words to share.
Payne ended her career as executive director of Storehouse West, Sandoval County’s food pantry and kids clothing closet.
“Here she was much beloved by staff and volunteers and was passionate about making a difference in her community. Throughout the COVID pandemic she worked tirelessly to find creative ways to distribute food to those in need in Sandoval County,” Nicholas said.
Payne was always the rock that a person could count on to help navigate any situation.
“Introverted and a person of few words, she was careful with the words she chose. She was analytical and logical, while also being warm, genuine, and caring,” he said.
Besides the Packers, camping, chocolate, scuba diving, reading and vinyl record collecting were things she enjoyed.
Nicholas joked about his dad’s love of the Oreo cookie.
“She enjoyed pontificating on the proper way to dunk an Oreo in milk with a fork, a combination she enjoyed with nearly every meal,” he said.
Most of all she adored her family which included her spouse of 20 years, Karen; two children, Tierney Popp and Nicholas Payne; a stepson, Kenny Herbst; and her three grandchildren Jonah and Talia Popp and Max Herbst among other family and friends.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to the charity of your choice or any of the following organizations that Jennifer was passionate about: Storehouse West, 4 Oceans, the ACLU, or Common Defense.