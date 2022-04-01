MUSKEGO — Two incumbents are squaring off against two challengers for two seats on the Muskego-Norway School Board in Tuesday’s election. Incumbents Cassandra Baus and Brett Hyde are facing newcomers Laurie Baldwin Kontney and Michael Jones for the slots.
The Freeman asked each candidate via email why they are running, what they see as the big issues in the race are, and what they feel they can do better than their opponents. Their answers follow.
Why are you running in this race?
Baus: I am running in this race because the long-term success of our district is very important to me. With two small children enrolled in our schools full time, I feel this is the perfect time to be involved. I love our schools and will continue to hold our already great administration to high standards and ensure accountability. I am just finishing up my first term on the board, and I look forward to using what I have learned to continue to do great things for our schools and keep the positive momentum.
Hyde: Since my time on the board, we have gone from being a good school district to a great one. I feel we need to maintain our focus on continuous improvement to help all our students achieve to the best of their abilities, keep property taxes under control, and maintain a highly motivated staff. I intend to continue to focus on each group of stakeholders; students, parents, taxpayers, and staff.
Jones: I am running because as a parent and resident of our district I am concerned about some of the communication I've seen from our district as well as some of the political ideologies that seem to be seeping into our classrooms.
Kontney: I am running for school board because I have a passion for education, our children, and our country. Education is the key to personal success, health, and wellness, and thus a strong, healthy country. America is the land of opportunity, and I want each child to have the opportunity to be successful in whatever path they may choose in life. Opportunity favors the prepared. ... As a physical therapist and educator, it is essential to possess effective communication and interpersonal skills and be able to use effective teaching and learning strategies. I possess and want to use these attributes to promote best practices in education for Muskego-Norway schools, and to evaluate and advocate for curriculum that prepares students for success in life.
What are the big issues in this race?
Baus: To me, the big issue is continuing on our path of continuous improvement, which has brought us decreased tax levies each year, increased test scores, and provided outstanding hands-on opportunities for our students to learn and grow. As a member of the Curriculum Review Committee, I watch for and support removal of anything related to CRT. Furthermore, I don't believe anyone, regardless of gender, race or ethnicity should ever feel ashamed of being who they are, and I certainly do not support those concepts being taught in a classroom.
Hyde: Enhancing STEAM (Science Technology, Engineering Arts & Math) programs and providing more opportunities for students. We are looking to enhance trade classes and expand the nursing and health sciences programs. Students’ mental health is another concern. With all the pressures that are put on students, both internally and externally, we need to do what we can to create a productive learning environment.
Jones: I would like to see us move toward academics and away from activism and social emotional learning. I would like to see a robust K-12 civics curriculum in our schools. I would like to see ALL teaching materials available for online viewing so there is 100% clarity as to what is being taught in our classrooms.
Kontney: The top two issues parents and citizens have talked with me about is the increasing influence of political ideologies in the classroom and bullying. Critical race theory (CRT) is not something that is just taught in law school, it is alive and thriving at all levels of our educational systems in many forms. We need to fight against this divisive ideology and fight for equal opportunity and access to a quality education regardless of socioeconomic status, race, ethnicity, religion, gender, or ability, each according to their need. We need to raise people up without putting others down. ... Two of my personal concerns include how the upcoming referendums have been represented to the taxpayers of Muskego-Norway and the focus on standardized test scores as a measure of learning. I attended tours and listening sessions and asked questions about the proposed projects and then actual referendums, and I don't believe the full scope of each project was disclosed, the wants vs. needs, nor the full truth of the impact on taxes.
What will you do better than your opponent?
Baus: What I will do better than my opponents is to remain relevant; I am the only candidate that is a parent of full-time district students. As such, I am involved in day-to-day events and happenings, and have every reason to stay involved and aware. Additionally, I believe my strong skill set of thorough and effective policy review, dispute resolution, and being a team player are all important skills for a successful board member to have. I am acutely aware that sitting on this Board is an important role within our district with a wide scope of responsibilities, and I promise to never let one issue or idea consume me or let me lose sight of the many facets that require my attention.
Hyde: I have the experience and track record of working with the administration to enhance the programs we have, as well as developing innovative ideas to save money and enrich education. For example the High School now has a Robotic Club, we have an on-site health clinic for staff, and we have our own fiber-optic network.
Jones: I am not running “against” anyone. I am FOR ensuring that our students are well equipped with a solid, foundational academic education for whatever their next steps may be after graduation.
Kontney: The incumbents in the race do not have experience and expertise in education, teaching and learning. That said, I am running on what I will do well, what I bring to the table vs. what others can¹t do. I would bring vast and diverse experiences in teaching and learning and facilitating communication to the board.
