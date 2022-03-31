HARTLAND — Four candidates are in the running for two seats on the joint Hartland/Lakeside School Board. They will fill the seats of departing school board members Todd Nelson and Shannon Foley. Voting for the school board members will take place Tuesday.
The candidates responded to the following questions sent by The Freeman.
What made you decide to run for a seat on the school board?
Amy Harker-Murray: I am passionate about public education, have been an active parent volunteer in the district, and view serving on the HLSD board as a natural extension of my commitment to the district. I am running as a nonpartisan candidate because public education has become a political football and I want to ensure our board's decisions are based on what is in the best interest of all of our children, not a political agenda.
John Harter: I am running for the school board to ensure we remain a top-performing school district, so our children continue to receive a high-quality education that sets them up for a successful future. Along with health care, I view education as being one of the most important pillars of society. I see it as an obligation to serve our kids, families, community and country.
Tiffany Hawley: I became an active school board participant when I started to feel a disconnect from my children's education and teachers over the past few years. I have always been a proud advocate and volunteer for our district, and I would like to continue contributing to the success of our wonderful school in a more impactful way. I believe the education of our youth determines the future direction of our country.
Andrew Lambert: As a parent of two Hartland/Lakeside students, I believe that our district needs experienced, empathetic, servant leadership to bridge the gap between the board and its stakeholders if we want to secure educational excellence in the future. Having witnessed the dysfunction within our board over the past two years from politically charged parents and board members, I wish to bring nonpartisan commonsense leadership back to our school board. I'm running to keep our students, not political agendas, at the forefront of policy decisions.
What are some issues facing the district that you think need more attention?
Harker-Murray: We need to increase the venues, outside of board meetings, where parents, administrators, and board members can discuss parents' concerns and problem-solve solutions. We are going to lose dedicated, talented teachers if the relationship between parents and teachers becomes acrimonious or if we micromanage what is taught in our schools. This outcome would be detrimental to our children's education. By working together, and keeping our children's best interests at heart, we can continue to be one of the top districts in the state.
Harter: Providing curriculum transparency to parents and taxpayers. Improving and supporting kids' mental health. Holding administration and staff accountable for exceptional student performance. Promoting fiscal responsibility to all taxpayers. Aligning our education with real-world job expectations and experience. Working to increase parent-teacher collaboration to enhance student learning.
Hawley: We need to fill the academic performance gap that was created by the pandemic by better aiding our teachers and staff with volunteer roles and by allowing creative collaboration to flourish among students, parents, and staff. Our PTO is in distress, we desperately need to re-evaluate how the board can better align with them and provide support to ensure they are achieving curricular and fundraising goals.
Lambert: As we move on from the COVID-19 pandemic, our district will need to focus on fiscally responsible budgeting, commonsense curriculum transparency, stronger bonds between our parents and faculty, the safety and security of our students, and a curriculum that prepares our students for the future. My wife and I chose this district due to its strong history of excellence in education, and it is my goal to sustain that excellence into the future.
What is your opinion on the latest COVID-19 school protocols and the challenges of implementing them?
Harker-Murray: Given the low case rate in our area, I agree with the current policy of optional face masks. As much as we all hope cases will not surge again, we need to have a contingency plan based on science and medical facts, with the goal of creating a safe, healthy educational environment that keeps our children in school.
Harter: The school district has ended COVID-19 protocols. I routinely see the challenges kids face as a frontline health care professional at a top pediatric health system. I am particularly concerned with the increasing toll that has been taken on kids' mental, behavioral and emotional health. Academic metrics are decreasing while anxiety, depression, and suicide rates are increasing. My experience has provided insight on how to better help and support students and staff.
Hawley: I believe parents should be responsible for decisions that affect their own children's physical and mental health. Schools should not set mandates nor close their doors, but set recommended guidelines. The challenges of implementing these protocols is simply that one size does not fit all.
Lambert: School boards, governments and businesses have learned a lot the past two years about how we as a community should handle a pandemic. Looking back, Hartland/Lakeside navigated it quite well. In unknown territory our board lead with the facts presented by the CDC and Wisconsin/Waukesha Health Departments, not politically motivated opinions, to make informed decisions that kept our students and faculty safe and in the classroom.
