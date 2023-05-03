WAUKESHA — A fuel spill was reported in Waukesha at 2:20 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the Waukesha Fire Department.
Fire officials responded to a report of a fuel spill into the Fox River near the Wisconsin Avenue bridge. Crews responded quickly to the scene, located an unidentified substance entering the waterway from a culvert. The Waukesha Fire Department Hazardous Materials Team placed absorbent booms into the river to contain the spill. The Waukesha Fire Department worked in cooperation with the City of Waukesha Engineering Department, Waukesha County Emergency Management, and the Wisconsin DNR.
Further efforts are underway to make sure the spill is fully contained and mitigated.
“We would like to thank the City of Waukesha Engineering Department for their expertise as well as the Wisconsin DNR for their assistance in this incident. The Waukesha Fire Department would like to take this opportunity to thank those who reported this incident and remind our citizens to report spills early to avoid unneeded contamination. No further information is available currently,” the fire department said.
Last month a diesel spill was caused by a malfunction of an onboard diesel refueling system on a vehicle. The spill was reported in the roadway in the area of North Street, West Moreland Blvd, White Rock Avenue, Main Street and Hartwell Avenue, according to the fire department. The cause of that spill was a malfunction of the on-board diesel refueling system on the spilling vehicle. The responsible party was identified by the Waukesha Police Department and will be billed for the mitigation efforts. Fire Department personnel were able to determine that none of the spilled materials got into the Fox River.