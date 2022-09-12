WAUKESHA — With flooding seen around the county, Waukesha residents gathered at the Fox River on Barstow Street to catch sight of the rising water levels.
However, Glen Drapes with the Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department, said residents should steer clear of the rising water. “We have a crew coming down with some barricades so they (the residents) don’t do that,” said Drapes in reference to onlookers wandering too close to the river.
When the level of the Fox River rises, the city's Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department patrols the whole river to assess what needs to be blocked off, according to Drapes.
“In 2008 it was right up to the bottom of the bridge,” said Waukesha resident Dale Kramp with Jean Kramp as they stopped to watch the rushing water. “This will get higher in days to come.”
Dale recalled in 2008 seeing the water levels so high that the baby bear’s back was the only thing visible out of the water. The bear is a part of the Three Bronze Bears statue on the river's edge. Dale said in that year the water had to have been at least five feet higher than it is now.
Andy Spencer has lived in Waukesha for 27 years and recalls the water level being higher than this 10 to 15 years ago. When asked by The Freeman if the water level concerns him, Spencer responded with no.
“It’s just mother nature showing us whose boss,” said Spencer. “I’ve seen it touching the bottom of the bridge.”
You can check the Fox River levels here https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/hydrograph.php?wfo=mkx&gage=wkew3.