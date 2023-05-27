WAUKESHA — One of Waukesha’s weekend traditions is back again this summer. Friday Night Live is set to return on June 2 and every following Friday from 6:30 to 9 p.m. through Sept. 1. Attendees can meander around downtown Waukesha, listen to live music at eight different stages, grab a bite at a local bar or restaurant, and explore all the shops and galleries the area has to offer.
These first couple weeks of Friday Night Live might look a little different with the construction happening along West Broadway. With the project expected to wrap up around the end of June or beginning of July, Friday Night Live organizers have had to rethink the location of some of the stages. Tamara Evanoff, one of the event’s organizers and owner of Burlap & Lace Marketplace, says that they’ve come up with a solution while the project is underway.
“We have two stages on Broadway that we have come up with alternative plans for if the roads aren’t done,” she said. “Both Hannon’s and BrewCade will both go around the corner from where they are now and set up there.”
Live music will also be performed outside Martha Merrell’s Books & Toys, Waukesha Civic Theatre, Salty Toad, People’s Park, Mia’s, and Magellan’s/Crush Wine Bar. Susie Taylor, another event organizer and owner of People’s Park, can’t wait for the community to come out and listen to all the talented musicians.
“The band lineups are better than ever,” she said. “It’s going to be a great time to see downtown Waukesha full of people and full of great bands. Summer is in the air.”
The event also features a painting demonstration from Dan Engh of Art & Framing 123 and, on June 9 and 23, farm animals from the Waukesha County Fair will be downtown.
This year, Friday Night Live organizers have added a kids’ corner outside the Steaming Cup on Clinton Street. Large yard games, like oversized connect four, will be available for children to play with.
The Waukesha Police Department is once again assisting in security. Officers will set up barricades along the perimeter of the event. All streets within the Friday Night Live footprint will be closed to car traffic. Any cars parked inside the footprint between 5 and 9 p.m. on the night of the event will be towed at the owner’s expense.
Attendees can park in a city parking garage, parking lot, or outside the downtown branch of Waukesha State Bank.
Taylor anticipates it being another fun evening for Waukesha and is looking forward to bringing everyone downtown.
“What I really love is seeing the community come together and come down to Main Street and kick back, relax, and enjoy good music,” she said. “We’re showing a sense of unity. We are Waukesha strong. I really enjoy seeing families and people of all ages coming down and enjoying it. I feel like there’s a revival downtown.”
Evanoff says that she and her fellow event organizers are excited to bring Friday Night Live to the community again this summer and encourage everyone to swing by for a night of dancing, eating, shopping, and chatting.
“I am looking forward to seeing people out in the streets dancing and laughing and just having a good time,” she said. “That’s the biggest thrill of it for me, just to see the people relaxed. It’s a relaxed, joyous atmosphere.”
For more information about Friday Night Live, visit waukeshadba.com/friday-night-live.