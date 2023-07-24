WAUKESHA — After an SUV crashed through the food pantry’s front door in January, Friends With Food will celebrate its grand reopening from 6 p.m.–8 p.m. on Wednesday. On Jan. 17, a woman driving an SUV east on Brad Street into the T intersection with North Grandview Boulevard, went over a ramp at a neighboring business, and went through the front of the building, coming to a stop about halfway into the structure. No families were in the store at the time.
“It was like shrapnel in our building. It flew 60 feet. The sheer force of everything ... we had like a dagger in our wall,” Rochelle Gamauf, executive director of Friends With Food, previously said.
The building is located at 713 N. Grandview Blvd.
Gamauf said, “The impact of this crash destroyed our storefront and created over $100,000 in damages. Insurance reimbursed our expenses other than our extraordinarily high utility bills due to being boarded up for over six months.”
“Approximately three weeks ago, six months later, our storefront remodel was completed. The remodel/repairs included new windows, doors and masonry work,” continued Gamauf.
The Open House celebration is a free community event and is to celebrate the reopening and the naming of the 55-foot mural painted by a local artist. On hand will be ice cream, a fire truck, games, and much more.
The organization was launched in March 2020 after the pandemic hit. Gamauf owns a real estate firm, NextHome. Their CEO said in a meeting they needed to put humans over houses. During the meeting, they encouraged their teams to reach out to past clients and check in on them.
The nonprofit supports local families that need a little extra help with food and supplies each week. They operate the choice pantry Tuesdays from 9 a.m.-11 p.m. and Thursdays from 2 p.m.-5:30 p.m. by appointment.
Friends with Food offers groceries, not meals. It is a choice food pantry.
The organization is different from a typical food bank or food pantry model. There are no residency restrictions or the need to show an ID.
Gamauf previously said she had a medical condition where she was off for a year and was in need of food. She couldn’t go to a pantry because she is self-employed.
"I had no proof of income. That is why I started this and felt a lot of people are skirting the line. Maybe they had a medical condition or had a great job but something in their life occurred. Now they need food," she said.
Friends With Food gives out more pounds of food per person than any other food pantry in Waukesha County. There are no requirements for clients to receive food. Each week they serve over 300 families with groceries and household supplies. During the month of June, they distributed over 96,000 pounds of food.
Friends With Food is a 501(C)(3) non-profit organization.
For more information, contact Rochelle Gamauf, executive director, at 262-409-9282 or rochelle@friendswithfoodwi.org.