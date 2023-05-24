On this day 50 years ago
May 24, 1973
It’s Pony Prankster Time of Year at CMHS An apparent senior class prank wound up with two ponies finding themselves in the courtyard at Catholic Memorial High School this morning.
Waukesha police reported that between 5 p.m. Wednesday and 6:25 this morning somebody unlocked the east door on the south side of the building and brought two ponies into the courtyard and staked them there. Doors leading to the courtyard were then jammed shut, police said. It wasn’t known this morning what happened to the ponies.
75 years ago
May 24, 1948
Good Briefing The knack of bowling may stand Harry in good stead — few things can be as painful as getting a thumb stuck in a heavy foreign commitment.
***
He Just Made It A count resident recently sighed with relief when he discovered shortly after an accident that his insurance on the badly damaged automobile was still in effect by a slender margin. The accident occurred at 10:55 a.m. and the policy was dated to elapse at 12:01 p.m. — one hour and six minutes later.
— Local history compiled by Brian Huber; bhuber@conleynet.com; 262-513-2674
Also on this date
May 24, 1844 — Samuel F.B. Morse transmitted the message “What hath God wrought” from Washington to Baltimore as he formally opened America’s first telegraph line.
May 24, 1935 — The first major league baseball game to be played at night took place at Cincinnati’s Crosley Field as the Reds beat the Philadelphia Phillies, 2-1.
May 24, 1937 — In a set of rulings, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld the constitutionality of the Social Security Act of 1935.
May 24, 1941 — The German battleship Bismarck sank the British battle cruiser HMS Hood in the North Atlantic, killing all but three of the 1,418 men on board.
May 24, 1961 — A group of Freedom Riders was arrested after arriving at a bus terminal in Jackson, Mississippi, charged with breaching the peace for entering white-designated areas. (They ended up serving 60 days in jail.)
May 24, 1962 — Astronaut Scott Carpenter became the second American to orbit the Earth as he flew aboard Aurora 7.
May 24, 1976 — Britain and France opened trans-Atlantic Concorde supersonic transport service to Washington.
May 24, 1980 — Iran rejected a call by the World Court in The Hague to release the American hostages.
May 24, 1994 — Four Islamic fundamentalists convicted of bombing New York’s World Trade Center in 1993 were each sentenced to 240 years in prison.
May 24, 1995 — Former British Prime Minister Harold Wilson died in London at age 79.
May 24, 2006 — “An Inconvenient Truth,” a documentary about former Vice President Al Gore’s campaign against global warming, went into limited release.
May 24, 2011 — Oprah Winfrey taped the final episode of her long-running talk show.
May 24, 2022 — An 18year-old gunman opened fire at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, killing 19 children and two teachers. The gunman, Salvador Ramos, a former student at the school, was also killed.