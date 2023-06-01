On this day in Waukesha County 97 years ago
June 1, 1926
Money is not America’s God. America has a soul which causes her sons to go forth and fight when our institutions are in danger. All the bankers and all the financiers could not force America’s young men to go to war but they will fight for American ideals.
This was the gist of a Memorial Day address by Chaplain Peter Johnson of the 135th medical corps, W.N.G., at the city park Monday.
Chaplain Johnson paid a tribute to the veterans of the world war, the civil war and the Spanish American war. ...
“In many of our public parks we have cannons as memorials to the heroes of several wars. There are some who see in the cannon only broken homes, blasted hopes and broken hearts. Others see in them the symbol of defense. The spirit of America. Take away the cannon if you will but you cannot take away the memory of our hero dead nor detract from the greatness of their deeds and the ideals for which they gave their lives,” the chaplain continued.
“We live in a land where there is real spiritual liberty. Where men may worship God as they please. When this liberty is threatened what does the American do? He grabs a gun and defends the ideals of America and the traditions of our fathers and grandfathers.
“America is a nation with a soul and it is not controlled by money.”
53 years ago
June 1, 1967
■ Sterns’s Inc. of Waukesha is opening a store in Oconomowoc in the near future, the store announced this week. The store will be located at 138 North Main Street in the northern half of the building formerly occupied by the House of Holmes.
■ A large portion of the former Morgan farm, now owned by the Oconomowoc Public Utilities, should be retained for park purposes.
■ Burt Kannenberg, Oconomowoc, Senior Vice-Commander of the Department of the Wisconsin of the Sons of Union Veterans, participated in the Memorial Day observances held on the Capitol steps in Madison Tuesday.
Also on this date:
June 1, 1533 — Anne Boleyn, the second wife of King Henry VIII, was crowned as Queen Consort of England.
June 1, 1792 — Kentucky became the 15th state.
June 1, 1796 — Tennessee became the 16th state.
June 1, 1812 — President James Madison, in a message to Congress, recounted what he called Britain’s “series of acts hostile to the United States as an independent and neutral nation”; Congress ended up declaring war.
June 1, 1813 — The mortally wounded commander of the USS Chesapeake, Capt. James Lawrence, gave the order, “Don’t give up the ship” during a losing battle with the British frigate HMS Shannon in the War of 1812.
June 1, 1916 — Louis Brandeis took his seat as an associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court, the first Jewish American to serve on the nation’s highest bench.
June 1, 1943 — A civilian flight from Portugal to England was shot down by Germany during World War II, killing all 17 people aboard, including actor Leslie Howard.
June 1, 1957 — Don Bowden, a student at the University of California at Berkeley, became the first American to break the four-minute mile during a meet in Stockton, California, in a time of 3:58.7.
June 1, 1958 — Charles de Gaulle became premier of France, marking the beginning of the end of the Fourth Republic.
June 1, 1967 — The Beatles album “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” was released.
June 1, 1980 — Cable News Network made its debut.
June 1, 2009 — General Motors filed for Chapter 11, becoming the largest U.S. industrial company to enter bankruptcy protection.
June 1, 2022 — A federal judge found that John Hinckley, who shot President Ronald Reagan in 1981, was “no longer a danger to himself or others” and should be freed. (Hinckley would be released two weeks later.)