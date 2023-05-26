On this day in Waukesha County
62 years ago
May 26, 1961
A new teenage game which involves flirting with death in the form of speeding passenger trains was disclosed yesterday by Police Chief Harold Graf.
Details of the game, called 'chicken', were related by three Brookfield High school youths nabbed here Wednesday by two village police officers who hid in the engine of the cab of a Milwaukee Road passenger train.
The officers were assigned to the train after Graf's department was notified that youth's were recently seen on the tracks.
The students, two 14 year old and one 16, told Elm Grove authorities they learned of the game from others at the high school. They said rules call for three or more to stand or sit between railroad tracks while a train speeds toward them. The last one remaining on the track is winner of the game, they said.
The tree were caught when the two policemen chased them a short distance after leaping from the cab as the freight train slowed for a curve near the Elm Grove civic center.
54 years ago
May 26, 1969
At 11 a.m., Saturday, Archbishop William E. Cousins will dedicate the International Schoenstatt Center, Cherry Lane, Waukesha.
The building, owned by the Schoenstatt Sisters of Mary will be an educational headquarters for training of sisters.
It has served as a retreat center for religious weekends and days of recollection since January. Also attending the dedication will be representatives of the movement from many nations. Sister Felicia of Madison, provincial superior, will also attend.
There also are Schoenstatt fathers, the Ladies of Schoenstatt and the Schoenstatt brothers. The Schoenstatt movement was begun 55 years ago by the late Rev. Joseph Kentenich at Schoenstatt, Germany, who died last September.
The movement was developed from a small group of seminarians during World War I seeking a response to the influence of technological changes throughout in the world.
The founder and a number of leading assistants were imprisoned during the Nazi era at the concentration camp at Dachau, Germany. After the war, the movement made further advances.
— Local history compiled by Patrice Shanks; pshanks@conleynet.com; 262-513-2639
Also on this date
May 26, 1864 — President Abraham Lincoln signed a measure creating the Montana Territory.
May 26, 1865 — Confederate forces west of the Mississippi surrendered in New Orleans.
May 26, 1938 — The House Un-American Activities Committee was established by Congress.
May 26, 1940 — Operation Dynamo, the evacuation of some 338,000 Allied troops from Dunkirk, France, began during World War II.
May 26, 1954 — Explosions rocked the aircraft carrier USS Bennington off Rhode Island, killing 103 sailors.
May 26, 1972 — President Richard M. Nixon and Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev signed the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty in Moscow. (The U.S. withdrew from the treaty in 2002.)