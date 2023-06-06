67 years ago
June 6, 1956
Webster’s dictionary defines the word “temporary” this way: “Lasting for a time only; existing or continuing for a limited time; not permanent; ephemeral; transitory.”
The “temporary” veterans housing projects in Waukesha have been here since 1945-46-47. Some of them were used before that for housing war workers elsewhere. They were taken apart and shipped to Waukesha.
Homer J. Williams, local attorney and chairman of the veterans housing commission, was asked recently about the interpretation the commission places on the word “temporary” with regard to projects.
He was asked what the commission is doing to abandon them, if anything, in the light of what the city building inspector has said about them (which will be told later).
“Our position is that, if certain areas are not being filled, we should shift tenants so one building can be vacated at a time,” he said.
63 years ago
June 6, 1960
“When you wake up with a flashlight in your eyes, and a .45 pointed at your head, you don’t do much,” Ed Gallagher, owner of a tavern here, said today. He was held up about 4:30 a.m. today.
The tavern, with living quarters above, is located between Upper and Lower Nehmahbin Lakes on old Hwy. 30.
A bandit, who entered by way of a ladder through a second story window, forced Gallagher and his wife into a hall closet, which he locked by bracing a dresser drawer between the door and a stairway banister, ransacked the house and took an undetermined amount of money.
“I won’t know how much until I have a chance to check,” Gallagher said. “He did take a .38 revolver from the dresser though.”
Gallagher said he was awakened about 3:15 a.m. by the barking of his dogs, “but we have had deer tracks and coon go across here all the time, so I paid no attention.”
— Local history compiled by Patrice Shanks; pshanks@conleynet.com; 262-513-2639
Also on this date
June 6, 1844 — The Young Men’s Christian Association was founded in London.
June 6, 1912 — Novarupta, a volcano on the Alaska peninsula, began a three-day eruption, sending ash as high as 100,000 feet; it was the most powerful volcanic eruption of the 20th century and ranks among the largest in recorded history.
June 6, 1934 — The Securities and Exchange Commission was established.
June 6, 1939 — The first Little League baseball game was played as Lundy Lumber defeated Lycoming Dairy 23-8 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
June 6, 1944 — During World War II, Allied forces stormed the beaches of Normandy, France, on “D-Day” as they began the liberation of German-occupied Western Europe.
June 6, 1968 — Sen. Robert F. Kennedy died at Good Samaritan Hospital in Los Angeles, 25 1/2 hours after he was shot by Sirhan Bishara Sirhan.