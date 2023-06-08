— Local history compiled by Patrice Shanks; pshanks@conleynet.com; 262-513-2639
67 years ago
On this day
June 8, 1956
Despite all that has been said about the evils of excessive drinking, a federal bureau of investigation finding ... strikes us as surprising. More than half of all arrests reported to the FBI in 1955 were alcohol-related, according to figures published in the bureau’s annual crime report. Out of 1,861,764 total arrests reported from 1,477 cities, 59.04% were for the offenses of liquor law violations, drunkenness, disorderly conduct and driving while intoxicated. These figures do not include the charges of assault, rape and offenses against family and children in which alcohol is often a major factor. These figures illustrate the amount of time being spent by the nation’s police forces to control drinkers and those who sell to them.
Ninety Years Ago — 1870 Asst. Marshal Putney began his work of census taking yesterday. Everybody should now look up the statistics of their last year’s production, as well as the particulars of the deaths which have occurred in their families since last June, in order that the work may not be unnecessarily delayed.
There are also two things to be remembered by all. First, that assistant marshals are not to be discourteous in their inquiries — though “Frank” would never offend in that way — and second that all proper questions must be promptly answered under a penalty of $30 for contumacy.
*** The Milwaukee “Turners” propose to test the constitutionality of the dance law by getting up a Sunday dance at their hall in a short time. They claim that such a law interferes with liberty of conscience.
Also on this date
In A.D. 632 — The prophet Muhammad died in Medina.
June 8, 1864 — Abraham Lincoln was nominated for another term as president during the National Union (Republican) Party’s convention in Baltimore.
June 8, 1867 — Modern American architect Frank Lloyd Wright was born in Richland Center, Wisconsin.
June 8, 1953 — The U.S. Supreme Court ruled unanimously that restaurants in the District of Columbia could not refuse to serve blacks.
June 8, 1968 — Authorities announced the capture in London of James Earl Ray, the suspected assassin of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
June 8, 1978 — A jury in Clark County, Nevada, ruled the so-called “Mormon will,” purportedly written by the late billionaire Howard Hughes, was a forgery.