On this day in Waukesha County
67 years ago
June 7, 1956
Government — by its very nature — just can’t be businesslike in conducting commercial business undertakings because it is financed and supported by the taxpayers. A good example of this is the parcel post service. It was a comparative latecomer to the roster of jobs performed by the post office department. And when congress did authorize it, shortly before World War I, it was specified that the service should be self-sustaining and should not compete unfairly with private parcel carriers.
Actually, however-parcel post has sustained heavy deficits over most of its history — as the Hoover commission and other factual reports amply prove. This means that non-users of the service have paid a part of the costs of the users of the service. It also means that parcel post, like any tax-subsidized enterprise, is an example of grossly unfair competition.
Government is not a profit-making enterprise, and it shouldn’t be.
63 years ago
June 7, 1960
A warning that the Communist crisis may be a test by God was heard last night by the Spanish American war veterans at their 61st annual banquet held at the Avalon Hotel.
The banquet was the highlight of the four-day Spanish War Veterans state convention. It was attended by the veterans’ auxiliary as well as the Sons of the Spanish American War Veterans groups. Msgr. August F. Gearhard, pastor of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, told the veterans and guests American must unite with God to crush the enemies of both Christianity and the American way of life.
He said that in the Old Testament, God had warned his followers He would seek ways of punishment if the world did not follow His teachings. Msgr. Gearhard said God may be punishing Americans for forgetting His teachings by facing us with the “pagan, atheistic threats of Russia.”
— Local history compiled by Patrice Shanks; pshanks@conleynet.com; 262-513-2639
Also on this date
June 7, 1712 — Pennsylvania’s colonial assembly voted to ban the further importation of enslaved people.
June 7, 1776 — Richard Henry Lee of Virginia offered a resolution to the Continental Congress stating “That these United Colonies are, and of right ought to be, free and independent States.”
June 7, 1892 — Homer Plessy, a “Creole of color,” was arrested for refusing to leave a whites-only car of the East Louisiana Railroad. (Ruling on his case, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld “separate but equal” racial segregation, a concept it renounced in 1954.)
June 7, 1942 — The Battle of Midway ended in a decisive victory for American naval forces over Imperial Japan, marking a turning point in the Pacific War.