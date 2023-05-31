On this day in Waukesha County
101 years ago
May 31, 1922
Under sunny, summer skies, there were no clouds to shadow the perfection of an ideal early summer day — Waukesha gathered yesterday to render honor to the veterans of three wars which have characterized the progress of America.
The thinning lines of the Civil War veterans, the sturdy ranks of the ever dwindling soldiers of the Spanish— American campaign and the vigorous and husky young marchers who carried the flag of the United States to the world battlefields of France, passed through the streets, with bands of music at their head, and were acclaimed by the hundreds who lined the walks of the thoroughfares of the city in the morning. ...
Besides the veterans of the three wars, there marched in the parade, several hundred school children, who carried small flags, and the boys of the Industrial school with their band, while a military flavor was lent to the moving pageant by squads of armed soldiers of the Waukesha unit of the National Guard.
66 years ago
May 31, 1957
A sheriff’s department has been wrestling for two days with two big questions: 1. Was a man murdered in the county early yesterday?
2. If so, who was he and where is the body?
The mystery started when Sheriff Harold Hanrahan was awakened by a jangling telephone bell at 1:45 a.m. yesterday.
An Officer Dooley of the St. Louis, Mo., police department’s homicide division told him this story: The St. Louis department received an anonymous telephone call a short time before that. The caller said he had been drinking with two men, “Muck” and “Charlie” at an Okauchee tavern Wednesday.
The three had “quite a few drinks” then left the tavern and drove a short distance. Mack was with the caller — we’ll dub him Mr. X to make this less confusing — and Charlie drove alone in another car.
They drove a short way, then both cars stopped. Mack and Charlie got into a brawl. Mack shot Charlie and killed him.
— Local history compiled by Patrice Shanks; pshanks@conleynet.com; 262-513-2639
Also on this date:
May 31, 1790 — President George Washington signed into law the first U.S. copyright act.
May 31, 1859 — The Big Ben clock tower in London went into operation, chiming for the first time.
May 31, 1889 — Some 2,200 people in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, perished when the South Fork Dam collapsed, sending 20 million tons of water rushing through the town.
May 31, 1921 — A race riot erupted in Tulsa, Oklahoma, as white mobs began looting and leveling the affluent black district of Greenwood over reports a black man had assaulted a white woman in an elevator; hundreds are believed to have died.
May 31, 1949 — Former State Department official and accused spy Alger Hiss went on trial in New York, charged with perjury (the jury deadlocked, but Hiss was convicted in a second trial).
May 31, 1962 — Former Nazi official Adolf Eichmann was hanged in Israel a few minutes before midnight for his role in the Holocaust.
May 31, 1970 — A magnitude 7.9 earthquake in Peru claimed about 67,000 lives.
May 31, 1977 — The Trans-Alaska oil pipeline, three years in the making despite objections from environmentalists and Alaska Natives, was completed. (The first oil began flowing through the pipeline 20 days later.)
May 31, 1989 — House Speaker Jim Wright, dogged by questions about his ethics, announced he would resign. (Tom Foley later succeeded him.)
May 31, 2009 — Dr. George Tiller, a rare provider of late-term abortions, was shot and killed in a Wichita, Kansas, church. (Gunman Scott Roeder was later convicted.)