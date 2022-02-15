Vote 2022

EAST TROY — Jessica Fuchs will not advance this spring in the race for two open seats on the East Troy Community School Board, based on preliminary results Tuesday.

Incumbent Ted Zess emerged as the top vote getter, followed by challengers Kevin Bong, Adam Witkiewicz and Adam Lemarr.

Fuchs previously served on the East Troy Community School Board, but lost her seat in the April 2021 general election.

Incumbent School Board member Bob Dignan filed papers of non-candidacy.

Results from Tuesday’s primary are unofficial until canvassed.

Candidate# of votes% of votes
Ted R. Zess (i)48424.5%
Kevin Bong46123.3%
Adam Witkiewicz44922.7%
Adam Lemarr31816.1%
Jessica N. Fuchs25913.1%
Write-in:50%
Total votes1,976 

Candidates in bold are moving on to the general election.

