Waukesha Civic Band Concert, “Broadway Bound,” 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. today, Cutler Park, 321 Wisconsin Ave., Waukesha.
Dousman Derby Days, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. today, 5 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Friday, noon to 11:30 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Cory Park, downtown Dousman. https://dousmanderbydays.com/
“The Little Mermaid”, 7:30 p.m. today and Friday, 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Sunset Playhouse, 700 Wall St., Elm Grove. https://sunsetplayhouse.com/
“Matilda Jr.”, 7 p.m. today, 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Lake Country Playhouse, 221 E. Capitol Drive, Hartland. Naughty Cast. www.lakecountryplayhousewi.org
“The Spongebob Musical”, 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Waukesha Civic Theatre, 264 W. Main St., Waukesha. Jumpin’ Jellyfish cast. 262-547-0708, www.waukeshacivictheatre.org
Friday Night Summer Farmers Market, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Village Green, downtown Oconomowoc. Different date due to Lake Country Triathlon on Saturday.
The Stage at Liberty Park 2023 Summer Concert Series: Midwest Vocal Express, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Liberty Park, 901 Genesee St., Delafield. Presented by the Delafield Arts Council. Free admission. Beer and food provided by Revere’s Wells Street Tavern. Pet friendly. Bring your own blankets and lawn chair.
Friday Showtime, 1 p.m. Friday, Pewaukee Public Library, 210 Main St., Pewaukee. Performance by magician “Magic Morgan.”
Tie Dye Party, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Hartland Public Library, 110 E. Park Ave., Hartland. Bring your own shirt.
20th Annual Great Cancer Shootout, 5 p.m. Saturday, Wern Valley Sportsmen's Club, S36-W29751 Wern Way, Town of Genesee. https://www.wernvalley.com/