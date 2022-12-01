The holiday events calendar is accelerating into high gear as we enter December. Here's an overview of fun things to do this weekend:
The Wisconsin Philharmonic — “It’s A Wonderful Life,” 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, Oconomowoc Arts Center, 641 E. Forest St., Oconomowoc. www.TheOAC.net, 262-560-3172.
“A Christmas Carol,” 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Lake Country Playhouse, 221 E. Capitol Drive, Hartland. www.lakecountryplayhousewi.org
“Elf: The Musical,” 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Sunset Playhouse, 700 Wall St., Elm Grove. https://sunsetplayhouse.com, 262-782-4430.
Roald Dahl’s “Matilda the Musical,” 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Waukesha Civic Theatre, 264 W. Main St., Waukesha. 262-547-0708, www.waukeshacivictheatre.org.
Waukesha Walk of Lights Lighting Ceremony, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday. Tree lighting at 5:30 p.m. at Rotunda, 235 W. Broadway. Lantern Walk and caroling starts at Rotunda at 6 p.m. Walk of Lights Lighting Ceremony at Old Bus Depot, 23 Riverfront St.
Breakfast with Reindeer, 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Delafield Fish Hatchery, 417 Main St., Delafield. https://delafieldchamber.com/
Midnight Magic, events start at 9 a.m. Saturday with marketplace and craft fair at the high school and concludes with fireworks at 8 p.m. Other events include live Nativity scene, pictures with Santa or Frosty, entertainment and Christmas parade at 3 p.m. Website: https://www.mukwonagochamber.org/midnightmagic
MSAD presents Behind the Scenes with the Nutcracker, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oconomowoc Arts Center, 641 E. Forest St., Oconomowoc. www.TheOAC.net, 262-560-3172. Kids ages 4 to 10 are invited to get an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at what goes into the making of Main-Stage Academy of Dance’s production of “The Nutcracker.”
Waukesha Art Crawl, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, downtown Waukesha. Website: https://www.waukeshaart.com/waukesha-art-crawl/
Pewaukee Tree Lighting, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Clark House Museum, 206 E. Wisconsin Ave., Pewaukee. Hosted by the Pewaukee Area Historical Society and sponsored by the Pewaukee Kiwanis. Santa and Mrs. Claus will visit with the kids (bring your camera). Santa’s gift shop, Civic Broadway Singers to perform. Christmas tree lighting at 5 p.m. Free. 262-691-0233, www.pewaukeehistory.org.
Christmas at the Inn, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Hawks Inn & Delafield Historical Society, 426 Wells St., Delafield. Website: https://hawksinn.org/events/christmas-at-the-inn/
Christmas at the Inn, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dousman Stagecoach Inn Museum, 1075 Pilgrim Parkway, Brookfield. http://www.elmbrookhistoricalsociety.org/
Dickens Carolers, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Brookfield Public Library, 1900 N. Calhoun Road, Brookfield. Enjoy the spirit of holiday music with the sounds of your favorite carols from traditional to contemporary songs.
Waukesha Christmas Parade “Peace on Earth,” 4 p.m. start on Sunday, through downtown Waukesha. Website: https://www.waukeshaworks.com/2022-christmas-parade.html