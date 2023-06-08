Ladies Night Out, 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. today, downtown Delafield. Pick up a free bag of special gifts, swag, coupons, and offers at Jala, Bliss Boutique, and Well House 1900. https://delafieldchamber.com/
St. John Vianney Catholic Parish Festival, 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, noon to 11 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, 1755 N. Calhoun Road, Brookfield. https://stjohnv.org/parish/festival-2023/
Waukesha’s Friday Night Live, 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, downtown Waukesha. https://waukeshadba.com/friday-night-live/
Pop-Up Beer Garden by Raised Grain, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Muskego Park, S83-W20370 Janesville Road, Muskego.
Brookfield: Arts, Crafts, & Drafts, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, The Corners of Brookfield, 20111 W. Bluemound Road, Town of Brookfield. More than 75 artists, crafters, makers, and artisans will showcase and sell clothing, candles, home décor, jewelry, works of art and more.
Buchnerfest, 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Buchner Park, 231 Oakland Ave., Waukesha. Free. Summer Reading Club Kick off with Waukesha Library, WPRF and county dairy farmers. Balloon animals, storytelling, ice cream and more. Also opening day for Buchner Pool.
Annual Chicken Barbecue, carryouts from noon to 7 p.m. and dine-in from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Jerusalem Presbyterian Church, 207 W. Main St., Wales. Half barbecued chicken, potato salad and coleslaw, roll and pie. jpcwales.org, 262-968-3408
Rock of Ages Classic Car & Bike Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Blessed Savior Lutheran Church, 15250 W. Cleveland Ave., New Berlin.
Rock With the Vets, 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday (rain or shine), Okauchee Lions Club Pavilion, N49W34400 E. Wisconsin Ave., Okauchee. 3 bands: Ed Goff, Premonition and Road Crew. $10 adults, $5 ages 14-20. Food, beverages, raffles, games. delafieldlegion.com
Maxwell Street Days, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Field Park, corner of highways NN and 83, Mukwonago.