Pewaukee Lake Water Ski Club Shows, 6:45 p.m. today, Pewaukee Lakefront Park, downtown Pewaukee. https://www.plwsc.org
Waukesha’s Friday Night Live, 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, downtown Waukesha. https://waukeshadba.com/friday-night-live/
Pop-Up Beer Garden by Raised Grain, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Mukwonago Park, S100-W31900 Highway Lo, Mukwonago.
Bands at the Beach, 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, City Beach Bandshell, 324 W. Wisconsin Ave., Oconomowoc. Music by The Love Monkeys. Free. Bring lawn chairs or blankets
Jammin’ on Janesville, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Janesville Road between Baylane and Lannon drives, Muskego.
Rummage-O-Rescue, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday, HAWS, 701 Northview Road, Waukesha. Rain or shine (indoor event).
Lannon’s Annual Village-Wide Garage Sale, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, rain or shine. Maps will be made available.
Yellow Brick Road 5K Run, 8:15 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, begins and ends at Village Green, 104 E. Wisconsin Ave., Oconomowoc. https://oconomowoc.org/
MSAD - Cinderella a Storybook Ballet, 2 p.m. Sunday, Oconomowoc Arts Center, 641 E. Forest St., Oconomowoc. https://tickets.theoac.net/
Holy Hill Art & Farm Market, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 4958 Highway 167, Hubertus. More than 200 Wisconsin artists, farmers, bakers and makers. $4 admission. Free parking.