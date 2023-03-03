WAUKESHA — The Waukesha West End Artists Group is set to present the 124th Art Crawl and the first crawl of 2023 on Saturday. In honor of this being the month of St. Patrick’s Day, the event is appropriately titled the “Get Lucky Crawl!” Galleries, shops, and businesses throughout Downtown Waukesha will be participating in the event.
Galleries open early at 10 a.m. and the event formally takes place from 2 to 8 p.m. Attendees can expect to see a wide variety of art at many different price points. Paintings, jewelry, glasswork, ceramics, and more will be available for viewing and purchase. Some other downtown businesses, like Martha Merrell’s Books & Toys, will have popup galleries featuring work from up and coming artists.
Bob Fesser of The Waukesha West End Artists Group sees the art crawl as a way to bring the community together. To him, the event is about “coming to Waukesha and experiencing what the downtown has to offer in terms of the art community and galleries, and the restaurants and other businesses.”
Almont Gallery has been participating in the art crawls since 2002. Lynn Gaffey, the gallery’s owner, features work from 18 local artists in her space. What Gaffey likes best about the art crawls is “meeting the people and watching their reaction to what they’re seeing. It’s the fun of it.”
Gaffey is appreciative of how the event has helped bring life to the area. “Little by little, the art crawls just woke up the downtown,” she said.
Bonnie de Arteaga is one of the artists featured in Almont Gallery. She uses an ancient technique called encaustic painting in her work. This technique involves the use of hot wax as a medium. Her encaustic mixed media art can be seen toward the back of the gallery.
Joan Skimmons, owner of River’s End Gallery, is looking forward to participating in Saturday’s event. Her gallery has been part of the art crawls since the business opened in 2006. “It brings a lot of people in,” she said.
Skimmons see these events as an opportunity to help engage the community in the art world. “We want to make art available to everyone,” Skimmons said. “Our prices are lower. Our quality is good. We try to make it easy for people.”
Skimmons is glad to be sharing art with Saturday’s crowd. New oil on board landscape paintings by Judy Munro have recently been added to River’s End Gallery’s collection. They are located toward the front of the gallery.
River’s End Gallery is offering a 10% off discount on all paintings. Customers who purchase art in other mediums can draw from a jar for a surprise discount. The Waukesha Art Crawls happen five times each year, with the next event taking place on May 6. More information about Saturday’s “Get Lucky Crawl!” can be found at waukeshaart.com or by calling 262-542-1522. Artists looking to get involved should email waukeshaart@gmail.com.
At a glance
What: The 124th Waukesha Art Crawl, first of 2023
Where: Downtown Waukesha
When: Saturday; galleries open at 10 a.m., event takes place from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
For more information:waukeshaart.com or 262-542-1522. Artists interested in participating can email waukeshaart@gmail.com.