WAUKESHA — A natural gas line ruptured during construction work near the intersection of Delafield Street and Lemira Avenue just west of Moor Downs Golf Course Wednesday afternoon.
The Waukesha Fire Department was called to the scene of the gas leak at 2:38 p.m.
The area was cordoned off and the fire department laid fire hoses in case they were needed.
The leak was capped at 3:20 p.m.
“We have made the area safe, stopped the flow of gas and we are currently making repairs after a contractor doing work in the area struck our equipment,” a We Energies spokesperson said.