W. Greenfield Ave. & S. Calhoun Rd.
NEW BERLIN — City workers are working Thursday morning to clean up the area after a spill of about 70 gallons of gasoline from a semitrailer refilling underground tanks at a gas station at Calhoun Road and Greenfield Avenue.
According to a Facebook post from the city, the spill occurred at about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday night, but was not reported until about 5 a.m. this morning, when city residents informed the city of it. Emergency Management crews, police, fire, stormwater management and the streets department were working to mitigate the matter Thursday.
The crews determined gasoline had entered the stormwater system and discharged into a nearby creek. The city is working with the trucking company's hazardous materials mitigation firm, as well. The city said there is no risk to residents and no cause for alarm, but neighbors in the area will notice a "heavy presence of cleanup specialists" as the mitigation work continues, the city said.