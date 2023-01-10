MILWAUKEE — The Girl Scouts of Wisconsin Southeast announced today that their annual cookie fundraising program launches Wednesday, Feb. 1 with a new flavor, Raspberry Rally, added to the lineup.
Girl Scouts of the USA is the largest girl-led business in the world, according to Girl Scouts of Wisconsin Southeast.
The new flavor Raspberry Rally will be sold exclusively online for shipment and joins the existing lineup which includes Thin Mints, Caramel deLites, Peanut Butter Patties, Adventurefuls and more.
Raspberry Rally is a thin, crispy cookie with raspberry flavor that's dipped in the same chocolate coating as Thin Mints. It's the first cookie to be offered exclusively through direct shipment only.
Purchasing Girl Scout cookies supports Girl Scouts’ leadership and entrepreneurial skills, as well as provides opportunities for Girl Scouts to participate in summer camp, travel, and community service projects.
Last year, the more than 8,000 scouts in southeastern Wisconsin sold a total of more than 1.7 million packages of cookies.The most popular flavor last year was Thin Mints with roughly 23% of sales.
This season, Girl Scouts will sell cookies in-person, at cookie booths and via the ABC Smart Cookies online platform for direct shipment or local delivery. To purchase Girl Scout Cookies this season from Feb. 1–March 31, 2023:
“Encouraging an interest in entrepreneurship builds curiosity, confidence, and problem-solving skills — qualities that prepare Girl Scouts for civic engagement and academic and career success that they can use the rest of their lives,” said Christy Brown, chief executive officer of Girl Scouts of Wisconsin Southeast. “When you purchase your favorite Girl Scout cookies, you are contributing to helping Girl Scouts learn the skills they need to succeed in life and make the world a better place.”
This year, Girl Scouts can earn newly updated Financial Literacy badges—from the Cookie Goal Setter badge earned as a Daisy to the Entrepreneur Accelerator for Girl Scouts in high school—which teaches Girl Scouts financial literacy, planning, budgeting, teamwork, innovative thinking, and confident decision making.
Girls in grades K–12 can start their journey to fun, friendship, and new experiences by joining the world's largest girl-led entrepreneurial organization at any point in the year. Girls can join and adults can become a volunteer at www.gswise.org/join.