Giving crime victims a voice

WAUKESHA — Sentencing is a time in the criminal court system where victims can have a voice and express what impact a crime has had on them.
Jen Dunn, director of the Waukesha County District Attorney Office’s Victim Assistance Program, said the impact could be physical, emotional, and financial. Dunn added victims also have the right to attend the sentencing and to restitution.
“Sentencing hearings are the most important hearings for crime victims,” she said. Darrell Brooks, the man convicted of killing six people and injuring over 60 with a SUV during the Waukesha Christmas parade, faces sentencing on Tuesday and Wednesday. He will undoubtedly have to hear a number of people reading victim impact statements.
Dunn said the program has helped with victims in many different cases. She said they put a ton of safeguards in place to make sure cases don’t proceed to sentencing without the victims’ participation.
Since the pandemic, attending hearings remotely has been an amazing resource, she said.
“It is a great service for victims because being a victim and going through the criminal justice process re-victimizes people,” Dunn said.
Attending hearings remotely has increased victim participation and access to the system in a positive way, she said.
“It has been wonderful. I truly appreciate that our courts in Waukesha have seen the benefit of continuing that practice. In other counties, they have not,” Dunn said.
Through the program, staff works with victims to exercise their rights if they want to attend sentencing, or submit a written statement, or they can read a statement remotely or in person.
“There is no right way to do it. It is everyone’s personal choice. People do victim impact statements for any number of reasons. It can be very healing to give a statement,” she said.
The impact statement informs the court of what the impact of a crime truly was. It shows the breadth and effect of the crime, according to Dunn.
It can also show the offender how their crime impacted others.
“[But] depending on what your [the victim’s] goals are for doing an impact statement, they may not all be realized,” she said.
An offender may not be remorseful or a judge may not give a defendant the maximum sentence.
“It’s not my place to say what a statement will do or not do. I try to help them balance their expectations,” she said.
Dunn’s main goal is to let the victims know that whatever choice that works for them is the right choice.
Dunn said child victims also have choices and rights throughout the legal process. The program has victim impact statement forms for younger children and offers help for filling them out.
Adults are given a form as well, which says don’t go into details of the incident, but the statement should say how it impacted your life and what you hope the judge will give as a sentence. Dunn said people don’t have to use a form but can type up something, or speak on their feet.
“I’ve told children they could draw a picture or write a poem. However they can express how this impacted their life,” she said.
Dunn said sometimes people bring photos to show.
On the flip side, there are reasons why a victim may not choose to speak.
The program director said a common assumption is that if a victim doesn’t attend every hearing or doesn’t give a statement, people will think they aren’t impacted by the incident.
“That is a misperception I’ve tried to combat,” Dunn said.
A victim could have myriad reasons for not being present such as their job, child care and transportation concerns. The person may also feel scared of facing the offender.
A dog named Pepper
Pepper, a Labrador retriever, has been offering comfort to children and adults simply by doing what dogs do best: demonstrate unconditional love. Pepper is an emotional support dog and has been providing comfort via the Victim Assistance Program. Since her arrival, Pepper — who knows more than 60 commands — has been of service to children as young as 7 years old and to adults in their 60s.
Pepper’s tasks have included meeting with victims during prosecutor interviews and amid trial preparation. Pepper also has sat with witnesses before they get on the stand and offer their testimony.
“We use Pepper any time a victim has to come into the office,” Dunn said.
Dunn remembered a scenario where a victim was too scared to meet Pepper.
“It was a little girl, we gave her one of Pepper’s activity books, at first she wanted to only look at her. Soon she was petting Pepper and saying she was the most beautiful dog,” she said.
Pepper is often in the waiting room adjacent to the courtrooms. The court can turn the sound on in the room. Last year there was sentencing of a sex offender whose victims included a number of teenage girls. Pepper was nearby and reassured them.
“There is a lot of research about petting a dog or being near a dog that lowers the blood pressure and heart rate. They are very calming. Pepper stood with someone who gave their victim impact statement in court,” Dunn said.
Pepper was in the gathering place for the parade victims during the Brooks trial every day.
“One of the victims said they would have not made it through the videos had it not been for Pepper being in there,” Dunn said.
Dunn added while Pepper has been great for children, she has been wonderful for all walks of life and ages.
She said Pepper will be in the gathering space during Brooks’ sentencing to offer comfort.