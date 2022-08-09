TOWN OF BROOKFIELD — For nearly three-quarters of a century, Stuart Briscoe had been a preacher in one form or another. He visited all corners of the globe, but his presence was most prevalent at Elmbrook Church. Briscoe, who was senior pastor of Elmbrook for three decades, died Aug. 3 at age 91. He presided over the nondenominational church, one of the largest in Wisconsin, during a span of time where regular weekly attendance increased from 300 people in 1970 to 7,000 people in 2000.
While Briscoe retired from full-time ministry at Elmbrook more than two decades ago, he maintained close ties with the church in the subsequent years, guest preaching on multiple occasions. Briscoe also shared the Gospel across the globe with Jill, his wife of 64 years, and had a pivotal role in Telling the Truth, the media outreach ministry created early in his tenure at Elmbrook.
At Elmbrook’s Sunday service, the first held since Briscoe’s passing, Teaching Pastor Mel Lawrenz addressed the congregation.
“In an age of confusion, Stuart gave us a clear vision of reality,” Lawrenz said. “In times of duplicity, Stuart demonstrated impeccable character and integrity.”
Lawrenz served alongside Briscoe in pastoral leadership at Elmbrook for decades and succeeded him as senior pastor before assuming other roles within the church.
“We have a deep sense of loss, not so much because of what Stuart did, but because of who he was,” Lawrenz said. “Stuart did a lot of things, but more important, it was all about who he was and how God blessed us through his life.”
Briscoe’s roots in ministry were unorthodox, but were an important foundation of what became his life’s work. He began preaching in his native England at age 17, but did so alongside a career in banking. He met Jill at a youth conference, and they were married in 1958. Ultimately, the Briscoes left their respective careers and went full-time into ministry.
“Stuart, for years, before he came to Elmbrook, was what they called an itinerant preacher,” Lawrenz said. “He was a traveling preacher, and he would go in and out of churches, gallivanting all around the world preaching.”
Briscoe’s intermingling of preaching and traveling again became a hallmark when he stepped down as Elmbrook’s senior pastor and took on a broader minister-at-large role. At Sunday’s service, Lawrenz shared a widely circulated photo of Briscoe traveling to Antarctica with friends and preaching to a group of penguins. Throughout his years in ministry, Briscoe penned more than 50 books, including a memoir, “Flowing Streams.”
In an 8-year-old essay posted to the Telling the Truth website, Briscoe reflected on his early years at Elmbrook.
“By that time ... I had seen many evidences of the power of the preached Word to change lives,” Briscoe wrote. “The thought of being in a situation where I could devote myself not only to teaching, but living among the people and seeking to help them apply the Word filled me with great joy.”
In addition to Jill, Briscoe is survived by three children, Dave Briscoe, Judy Briscoe Golz and Pete Briscoe, their spouses, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other family and friends.
The Briscoe family issued a statement the day of after Stuart’s passing.
“For many of you, he was preacher, pastor, mentor or friend,” the statement, in part, read. “To us, he was ‘Stu,’ ‘Dad’ and ‘Poppa,’ and we already miss him achingly.”
A memorial service will be held at Elmbrook, 777 S. Barker Road, at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17. A visitation will precede at 1 p.m.