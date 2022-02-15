WAUKESHA — In the aftermath of the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy, more than a half-dozen area legislators gathered this morning to call for a constitutional amendment to change the practice of how bail is imposed in criminal cases in Wisconsin.
The legislators — including Reps. Cindi Duchow, Barb Dittrich, Mike Kuglitch, Chuck Wichgers, Dan Knodl, Scott Allen, Adam Neylon and Sen. Van Wangaard — announced the matter will be voted on in the Assembly this afternoon. Passage would send it to the state Senate. As a constitutional amendment, it must clear the Legislature in two consecutive sessions before put to voters in a referendum.
Duchow said it could return to the Legislature in January 2023, with passage putting it on pace to appear on the spring 2023 ballot.
The question of bail in criminal cases has received increased attention following the parade incident. Darrell Brooks, accused of six counts of homicide and scores of other felonies, was free on $1,000 cash bail in a Milwaukee County case where he allegedly ran over a woman with his vehicle; bail has since been raised to $200,000 in that case.
She said current law allows judges to look primarily at ensuring a defendant returns to court. It’s “common sense,” she said, to allow judges to look at a defendant’s record and potential threat to the community.
“We are not going after shoplifters, we are looking at violent offenders,” she said.
State Rep. Scott Allen said Duchow initiated an effort to look at bail reform as far back as 2017, but “recent experience has provided us a strong catalyst” to redouble those efforts.
“Recent incidents give us an indication of adverse impact for our legal system set up by our own Constitution,” he said.
He cited a Fox News report saying that one in five suspects charged with killing or trying to kill someone else in Milwaukee County so far this year is already out on bond for another felony trial, and more than half of those pending cases were violent cases.
He pointed to other cases, including one in Milwaukee where a 22-year-old man charged with eight felonies for allegedly shooting a police officer had three felony cases in 2020 alone, all of which remain open. He had posted a $3,000 bail in June and failed to appear in court — “surprise, surprise,” Allen said. He pointed to another where a Milwaukee man was out on bail for a domestic violence charge when he allegedly killed the victim, his ex-girlfriend, and that bail was set at just $250.
He referred again to a Fox News report: “There is a quote in here from Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Glen Yamahiro, and he says, quote, ‘Many of us have been talking about this bail statute for 20 years now. Maybe someday the Legislature will act.’ Well that someday is today.”
State Rep. Adam Neylon said Waukesha was a logical choice to announce the initiative.
“It's no surprise that we are here in Waukesha today because this community was deeply, deeply impacted and scarred because of the tragedy that happened in November during the Christmas Parade. I was there like many others here and some of the images that will be in our brains and some of our children’s will never leave us,” he said. “And probably the greatest tragedy of it all was the person that committed those heinous acts should never have been on the street in the first place. He should have been locked up.”
