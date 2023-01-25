WAUKESHA — Gov. Tony Evers, Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez, Department of Workforce Development Secretary Amy Pechacek and Department of Children and Families Secretary Emilee Amundson visited Waukesha YMCA of Greater Waukesha County on Wednesday.
Chris Becker, CEO of the YMCA, and Kathy Westpfahl, executive director, led the tour that “underscored the diverse early education programming offered at the YMCA of Greater Waukesha County,” according to the YMCA. Governor Tony Evers interacted with the children and staff through different activities.
This visit was part of an effort to highlight the importance of high-quality childcare services across the state. YMCA of Greater Waukesha County offers a variety of services for the community, including 4K partnerships with area school districts, preschool, and wrap around care for families that need to rely on a safe place for their children while at work. In addition, school age programs for before and after school, school days out, and summer day camps provide families with quality year-round care.
