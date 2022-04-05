PEWAUKEE — Two newcomers and one incumbent were selected by voters Tuesday night to serve on the Pewaukee Village Board.
Election results are unofficial until canvassed.
According to Tuesday night’s results, newcomer Jim Grabowski received the most votes out of all of the candidates — with a total of 856, or 21.1%.
Newcomer Kelli Belt will serve on the board after receiving 698 votes, or 17.2%. Newcomer Craig Roberts will also serve on the board after he received 683 votes, or 16.8%.
Results are unofficial until canvassed.
Trailing behind the three winners were incumbent Heather Gergen with 655 votes, or 16.1%, newcomer Colin Weeks, with 595 votes, or 14.6%, and Kevin Waldvogel, with 566 votes, or 13.9%.