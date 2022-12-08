WAUKESHA — City of Waukesha Water utility’s request for a 100-year easement for the placement of a return flow pipeline near Ryan Road and South 68th Street in the city of Franklin was denied on Tuesday during the Milwaukee County Board’s Parks Committee in a 3-to-1 vote.
The infrastructure project to bring water from Milwaukee that began in 2020 is known as the Great Water Alliance. After being treated, water will be returned to the Root River, a Lake Michigan tributary.
Long-term use of Waukesha’s current groundwater supply is environmentally unsustainable and, additionally, the current supply is contaminated with radium, the alliance says, necessitating a transition to a different source.
Waukesha will go to the full Milwaukee County Board next week and ask for an amendment.
The Freeman spoke to Waukesha Mayor Shawn Reilly over the phone on Wednesday evening about the meeting.
“I hope Milwaukee County when they have their County Supervisor meeting that the vote is not the same or they work something out,” Reilly said.
Reilly added if they don’t get approval they will still build it.
“We will scramble and build it so that it works. This isn’t going to kill the project or anything like that. We will figure it out,” he said.
Limited options
Waukesha is under a consent order with the Department of Justice and the Waukesha County Circuit Court to achieve phased-in compliance with the new radium standards by September 2023.
In 2021 final permits were approved by the Department of Natural Resources for the city to build out the infrastructure for the pipeline.
During Tuesday’s meeting a snag was discussed.
Erica Goblet, contracts manager for Milwaukee County Parks, said Waukesha encountered an issue around Ryan Road. A section of the right of way was blocked by the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District.
The only option they have is to request an easement from the parks department. Milwaukee has parkland on either side of Ryan Road. The city of Waukesha took the option on the north side of Ryan Road to take a look at the easement, according to Goblet.
The parks department’s concern was the return of water to the Root River. Through negotiations staff came up with the $100,000 for the easement to monitor any impacts to the river. The term of the easement is 100 years. The $100,000 payment will be put in a trust fund which will be used to monitor water quality.
Daniel Duchniak, general manager of the Waukesha Water Utility, spoke during Tuesday’s meeting. He said the project is to address the health and safety issues that are being encountered by 72,000 people in the city of Waukesha.
“We’ve worked extensively with the city of Milwaukee on this. A lot of people said we could not come to the agreement with the city of Milwaukee to provide water. We have. We have brought thousands of jobs to the area through this construction and the burden of that construction is on the backs of residents of the city of Waukesha,” Duchniak said.
Several Milwaukee County Supervisors had concerns about the length of the easement.