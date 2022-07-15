OCONOMOWOC — Two Wisconsin gubernatorial candidates visited Shorehaven Senior Living in Oconomowoc on Thursday.
State Rep. Timothy Ramthun, R-Campbellsport, and business owner Timothy Michels — endorsed by former President Donald Trump — visited the senior community to present their platforms and answer questions. Each candidate had an hour. The event was open to residents of Shorehaven and their immediate families.
Ramthun
First up was Ramthun, who said his experience with crisis management in the private sector provided him with the necessary experience to lead the state’s executive branch.
He described himself as an “outsider working on the inside to do the right thing.”
Ramthun, now in his second term in the state Assembly, said he is running for governor to redirect Wisconsin from a trajectory toward “socialism and communism.”
His criticism of current Democratic Gov. Tony Evers included Evers’ mask mandate during the COVID pandemic.
Ramthun also broached the issue of abortion in the wake of the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling that reversed Roe vs. Wade. Ramthun said he is against abortion in all circumstances.
“I believe the Lord asked us all to be fruitful and multiply,” Ramthun said. “...When it comes to the life of the mother and baby, I’d like to find a way to save them both.”
He also criticized public school funding, saying that school choice should permit money to follow the student as opposed to being earmarked for particular schools’ budgets. He also characterized public schools
as lacking religious and patriotic morality in the classroom.
“They want our kids to hate this country,” he said.
Ramthun said he also believes recent elections were fraudulent, and he praised the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s decision to ban ballot drop-boxes last week.
“We had a corrupt election,” Ramthun said. “The proof is crystal clear.”
Roughly 15 Shorehaven residents attended Ramthun’s session. One resident asked him about the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy where Darrell Brooks allegedly drove an SUV through the procession and killed six people with dozens more injured.
Brooks had been released on $1,000 bail days before the incident occurred.
“The core lies with the judicial process,” Ramthun said. “We have to make the penalties stronger ... We have to raise bail, raise incarceration times.”
In general, Ramthun said, he feels a sense of urgency. Speaking to The Freeman after his presentation, Ramthun said if he’s elected, he would work as a public servant to shake up the state’s governance.
“Buckle up, because you’re going to see a hornet’s nest of activity out of that dome in Madison,” he said.
Michels
Michels arrived later in the day and had a crowd of roughly 50 people. Many wore “Make America Great Again” clothing in an ode to Trump’s administration and his endorsement of Michels.
Like Ramthun, Michels — a Hartland resident — kicked off his hour with a warning of perceived threats to American society.
“We (in the Michels campaign) feel like this country is on a slippery slope towards socialism,” he said and cited Critical Race Theory and the Black Lives Matter movement.
Michels, a former Army officer and current businessman, also criticized Evers.
“I’m running to beat Tony Evers because I think he’s weak, from COVID to Kenosha,” Michels said, referring to rioting and protests that erupted in that city following the police-involved shooting of Jacob Blake in 2020.
Michels also said Evers and President Joe Biden are ineffective leaders that are “two peas in a pod.”
Michels said his construction company was working on the now-nixed Keystone XL pipeline when Biden issued an order to cease its buildout.
He said his top three priorities include supporting police, election integrity and educational reform.
If elected, Michels said he would be a staunch ally to law enforcement and disparaged efforts to “defund” the police.
“They are going to know there is a new sheriff in town,” Michels said. “I have their backs.”
Like Ramthun, Michels said district attorneys have become too soft on criminals, saying liberal DAs participate in “catch and release” with offenders.
“We will have the rule of law in Wisconsin,” he said to applause.
He also said elections must become more transparent and lauded the banning of drop-boxes.
“Everywhere I go, I get asked, ‘Was the election in 2020 rigged?’” he said. “We should not have to be asking that.”
When it comes to education, Michels also said tuition dollars should follow students instead of being assigned to classrooms. He favors school choice.
“We’re going to bring competition into the education marketplace,” he said.
Speaking with The Freeman after his presentation, Michels said he doesn’t believe Trump’s endorsement will cause more moderate voters from supporting him. He said he isn’t interested in being a career politician.
“I’m not doing this for a career,” Michels said of his bid for the governorship. “I’m doing this for service.”
Sarah Williams-Berg, communication director for Shorehaven, said political forums are common at Shorehaven. She said 65% of its residents are active voters and they called upon her to organize the candidates’ visits.
“We’re very honored that these candidates consider the senior vote as an important part of their campaign,” she said.
Two more candidates for governor — Rebecca Kleefisch and Adam Fischer — are scheduled to make similar appearances at Shorehaven on July 27. Only Shorehaven residents and their immediate families are invited to attend.
The four candidates face off in the Aug. 9 primary election.
Williams-Berg said Evers declined to participate in the forum, citing scheduling conflicts.
The Evers campaign did not respond to questions for comment before deadline.