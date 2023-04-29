WAUKESHA — The Habitat for Humanity of Waukesha County is in the middle of its Women Build program.
The two-week project started on Monday and will run through next week, weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Over 130 women volunteers will participate in the build, constructing walls and floors for two duplex townhomes at the first Habitat Waukesha subdivision in Domenica Park in the Broadway Heights neighborhood at 433 Oakland Ave.
The site will be home to 16 single-family homes and two duplex townhomes, providing affordable homeownership opportunities for 20 families.
The Women Build program offers women volunteers a chance to contribute to the construction of stronger, safer communities. Affordable homeownership opportunities help grow the local workforce, allow businesses to thrive and contribute to the flourishing of the Waukesha County economy.
“We are proud to have the Women Build program back after a hiatus. Women Build is especially meaningful to us as a woman-led organization with a majority of women as our homeowners. Habitat build sites have always brought together compassionate, community-minded individuals, and the incredible women of Waukesha County embody that volunteer spirit. Our Domenica Park subdivision project is the ideal site to foster empowerment, inspiration, hope, and community over these two weeks,” said Melissa Songco, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Waukesha County in a statement.