Habitat for Humanity planning 18-lot subdivision

WAUKESHA — The Plan Commission on Wednesday will review an 18-lot subdivision plan by Habitat for Humanity of Waukesha County for a property at 433 N. Oakland Ave. The property is the former Aeroshade Company. The plan is to create 16 single-family and two duplex family homes.
“We have been looking for a larger site to build multiple homes over a period of time in Waukesha County. The timing was right for this project since several for-profit developers had looked at the site and determined it didn’t make sense for them. We believe with public support we can have a very successful project and make a significant impact in the neighborhood,” said Melissa Songco, CEO, Habitat for Humanity of Waukesha County.
Habitat has an accepted offer to purchase the property and develop a subdivision that is very similar to a previously approved one for Aeroshade, according to online meeting documents.
The city rezoned the property to Rm-1 (PUD), Multi-Family Planned Unit Development in 2017 to allow for the redevelopment of the former Aeroshade Company property into an 18-lot single- family subdivision. The Aeroshade building was razed, and some site work was completed but the plat and certified survey map was never recorded, and the project never materialized.
“The southern portion of the property is already platted with seven 50’x150’ Lots. It was platted as the Wardrobe’s Addition to Waukesha in 1887 but was never developed‚” according to online meeting documents. The northern portion was the home of the Aeroshade Company.
The new plat will include all the land between North Oakland Avenue and North Greenfield Avenue from Ellis Street north to the bike trail. A sidewalk will need to be installed along North Greenfield Avenue to the bike path, the documents said.
Habitat is proposing to do the development in one phase so it is anticipated a final plat will be submitted for all 18 lots this spring, the document said.
Songco said Habitat expects to build six units per year for a three-year project.
Habitat for Humanity of Waukesha County builds affordable homes for families who are unable to purchase a home. “We do not give houses away; we believe in giving a hand up, not a handout. By providing a home with an affordable mortgage, homeowners obtain self-sufficiency and overall improved family health and neighborhood pride,” Habitat’s website said.
Prairieville Village
A duplex project located off White Rock Avenue named Prairieville Village will begin construction and has started site work. The project will be located down a private driveway across from 1116 White Rock Avenue, one of the organization’s other completed projects along the street. The current proposal is for a small 6-unit side-by-side duplex development, including three buildings each with two units on a .8-acre parcel of land. The development would include a condominium association, which would be responsible for their own private garbage and recycling pickup.
“We hope to have all three buildings (6 units) complete in 18 months once we begin house construction. This is our first time doing a Habitat cul-de-sac neighborhood with a private driveway, utilities, etc. We have built several other duplexes before,” Songco said.