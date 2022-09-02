WAUKESHA — Habitat for Humanity of Waukesha County began construction on a 20-home subdivision in the Broadway Heights Neighborhood on Aug. 26, holding a groundbreaking ceremony that nearly 200 people attended.
This is the first project of this size for Habitat Waukesha, but one they say is necessary in the current housing market.
“There’s no one building starter homes, homes for even middle-class families, I would say,” said Melissa Songco, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Waukesha County. “What we’re trying to do is make a dent in the housing affordability crisis so families can achieve the American dream and own a home and generate wealth within their family and just have stability.”
The project is in partnership with Tarantino & Company, a Waukesha developer. At the groundbreaking, which was attended by Mayor Shawn Reilly, the organization revealed the name of the subdivision: Domenica Park, an homage to the late mother of Jim Tarantino, Habitat Waukesha’s principal partner in the project.
The project is located on currently unused land between Oakland and Greenfield Avenues, right along a bike trail near Buchner Pool and pickleball courts. The land used to be occupied by the Aeroshade factory that was torn down in 2017.
“It’s a beautiful neighborhood with great amenities, so I think our homeowners will really find their forever home and enjoy growing old in their homes and raising their families,” said Songco, who has been with the organization a year and a half. “It’s underutilized obviously, a big city block of vacant grass is now gonna be back on the tax roll and contributing to the community.”
Habitat Waukesha’s plan is to build 16 single-family homes and two duplex townhomes. There are four different house models, which will be a mix of three-bedroom and four-bedroom homes, including four ranch-style homes to accommodate ADA families. They have built these styles of homes before along White Rock Avenue; Songco said these homes will resemble those on White Rock.
The first year of homeowners have been selected. To be selected, individuals can apply for a home and, if they meet certain qualifications, the applicant will meet with Habitat to learn more about the partnership. The first official homeowner for this project is Stephanie Morrison, who was at the groundbreaking; she works in health care and currently lives with her mom and three children, according to a press release.
“[The reaction from future homeowners has been] just joy and tears, happy tears,” Songco said.
Habitat Waukesha anticipates that the first homes will be finished in the spring of 2024, possibly a little sooner. The organization said it is always looking for volunteers and donations to continue their work.
“We’re really celebrating the next chapter of Habitat for Humanity Waukesha County,” Songco said.